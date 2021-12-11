Skip to main content
    How to Watch BYU at Creighton in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    BYU goes for its third straight win on Saturday afternoon when it visits Creighton.
    Author:

    BYU has been a nice story to start the college basketball season. The Cougars are 8-1 and have big wins over San Diego State, Oregon and Utah. They do have an upset loss to Utah Valley State but have climbed from unranked to No. 18 in the latest AP Poll.

    How to Watch BYU at Creighton in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX Sports 1

    Live stream the BYU at Creighton game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Saturday, the Cougars get another big test as they travel to Creighton to take on a Bluejays team that is coming off a tough low-scoring loss to Iowa State last Saturday.

    The loss snapped a three-game winning streak and was just their second loss of the year. Despite the good record, the Bluejays are still looking to prove that they are a good team.

    They have a win against Nebraska but every other victory has been against mid-major competition.

    Saturday's game is against another mid-major but BYU has proven to be a top-20 team this year and it would be a huge win for Creighton.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

