BYU vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    December 11, 2021
    How to Watch BYU vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 16, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Ryan Hawkins (44) reacts after scoring against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 24 BYU Cougars (8-1) battle the Creighton Bluejays (7-2) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Creighton vs. BYU

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    BYU vs Creighton Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    BYU

    -5.5

    139.5 points

    Key Stats for Creighton vs. BYU

    • The Cougars record 11.1 more points per game (76.7) than the Bluejays allow (65.6).
    • The Bluejays' 72.3 points per game are 9.2 more points than the 63.1 the Cougars allow.
    • The Cougars are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Bluejays allow to opponents.
    • The Bluejays' 49.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.8 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).

    BYU Players to Watch

    • Alex Barcello paces the Cougars at 18.4 points per contest, while also averaging 3 assists and 3.2 rebounds.
    • Te'Jon Lucas paces his team in assists per game (4.8), and also posts 12.1 points and 2.4 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Caleb Lohner is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (7), and also posts 7.1 points and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Fousseyni Traore posts 7.4 points, 6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.3 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
    • Spencer Johnson posts 9.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

    Creighton Players to Watch

    • Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 12.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 71.4% of his shots from the field (eighth in the country).
    • Ryan Hawkins is the Bluejays' top scorer (13.3 points per game) and rebounder (6.3), and contributes 1.3 assists.
    • Ryan Nembhard is the Bluejays' top assist man (4.9 per game), and he produces 12.7 points and 3.6 rebounds.
    • Alex O'Connell gets the Bluejays 10.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Arthur Kaluma is posting 9.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 51.5% of his shots from the floor.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    BYU at Creighton

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

