BYU vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch BYU vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 24 BYU Cougars (8-1) battle the Creighton Bluejays (7-2) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Creighton vs. BYU
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
BYU
-5.5
139.5 points
Key Stats for Creighton vs. BYU
- The Cougars record 11.1 more points per game (76.7) than the Bluejays allow (65.6).
- The Bluejays' 72.3 points per game are 9.2 more points than the 63.1 the Cougars allow.
- The Cougars are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Bluejays allow to opponents.
- The Bluejays' 49.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.8 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
BYU Players to Watch
- Alex Barcello paces the Cougars at 18.4 points per contest, while also averaging 3 assists and 3.2 rebounds.
- Te'Jon Lucas paces his team in assists per game (4.8), and also posts 12.1 points and 2.4 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Caleb Lohner is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (7), and also posts 7.1 points and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Fousseyni Traore posts 7.4 points, 6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 0.3 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Spencer Johnson posts 9.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Creighton Players to Watch
- Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 12.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, making 71.4% of his shots from the field (eighth in the country).
- Ryan Hawkins is the Bluejays' top scorer (13.3 points per game) and rebounder (6.3), and contributes 1.3 assists.
- Ryan Nembhard is the Bluejays' top assist man (4.9 per game), and he produces 12.7 points and 3.6 rebounds.
- Alex O'Connell gets the Bluejays 10.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Arthur Kaluma is posting 9.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 51.5% of his shots from the floor.
How To Watch
December
11
2021
BYU at Creighton
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)