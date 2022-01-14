BYU vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

How to Watch BYU vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 WCC) take a five-game winning streak into a home matchup with the BYU Cougars (14-3, 2-0 WCC), who have won four straight. The contest begins at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022.
How to Watch Gonzaga vs. BYU
- Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center
Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. BYU
- The Bulldogs average 26.0 more points per game (87.9) than the Cougars give up (61.9).
- The Cougars' 73.0 points per game are 9.0 more points than the 64.0 the Bulldogs give up.
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 52.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 14.0% higher than the 38.3% of shots the Cougars' opponents have knocked down.
- The Cougars have shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 37.8% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- Chet Holmgren paces the Bulldogs at 8.4 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 2.2 assists and 13.4 points.
- Drew Timme is tops on the Bulldogs with 16.8 points per contest and 2.3 assists, while also averaging 6.0 rebounds.
- Julian Strawther posts 13.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Andrew Nembhard paces his team in assists per game (4.8), and also averages 8.1 points and 3.1 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Anton Watson posts 7.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
BYU Players to Watch
- Alex Barcello is the Cougars' top scorer (16.6 points per game), and he produces 2.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds.
- Fousseyni Traore is the Cougars' top rebounder (7.8 per game), and he puts up 8.1 points and 0.8 assists.
- Te'Jon Lucas is the Cougars' top assist man (4.5 per game), and he puts up 10.1 points and 2.3 rebounds.
- Caleb Lohner gets the Cougars 6.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Gideon George gives the Cougars 6.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
