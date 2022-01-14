BYU vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch BYU vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 8, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA;Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) drives against Utah State Aggies center Trevin Dorius (32) in the second half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-2, 1-0 WCC) take a five-game winning streak into a home matchup with the BYU Cougars (14-3, 2-0 WCC), who have won four straight. The contest begins at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. BYU

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Gonzaga vs BYU Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Gonzaga

-14.5

152 points

Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. BYU

  • The Bulldogs average 26.0 more points per game (87.9) than the Cougars give up (61.9).
  • The Cougars' 73.0 points per game are 9.0 more points than the 64.0 the Bulldogs give up.
  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 52.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 14.0% higher than the 38.3% of shots the Cougars' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Cougars have shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 37.8% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

  • Chet Holmgren paces the Bulldogs at 8.4 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 2.2 assists and 13.4 points.
  • Drew Timme is tops on the Bulldogs with 16.8 points per contest and 2.3 assists, while also averaging 6.0 rebounds.
  • Julian Strawther posts 13.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Andrew Nembhard paces his team in assists per game (4.8), and also averages 8.1 points and 3.1 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Anton Watson posts 7.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

BYU Players to Watch

  • Alex Barcello is the Cougars' top scorer (16.6 points per game), and he produces 2.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds.
  • Fousseyni Traore is the Cougars' top rebounder (7.8 per game), and he puts up 8.1 points and 0.8 assists.
  • Te'Jon Lucas is the Cougars' top assist man (4.5 per game), and he puts up 10.1 points and 2.3 rebounds.
  • Caleb Lohner gets the Cougars 6.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Gideon George gives the Cougars 6.9 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
13
2022

BYU at Gonzaga

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
