BYU vs. Liberty: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch BYU vs. Liberty: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 11, 2021; Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA; The bench reacts to a three point basket by Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) in the game against the Creighton Bluejays in the second half at Sanford Pentagon. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 11, 2021; Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA; The bench reacts to a three point basket by Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) in the game against the Creighton Bluejays in the second half at Sanford Pentagon. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The BYU Cougars (10-3) will host the Liberty Flames (8-5) after winning six home games in a row. The matchup starts at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 25, 2021.

    How to Watch BYU vs. Liberty

    Key Stats for BYU vs. Liberty

    • The Cougars score 16.2 more points per game (74.7) than the Flames give up (58.5).
    • The Flames' 70.7 points per game are 6.9 more points than the 63.8 the Cougars give up.
    • This season, the Cougars have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.8% higher than the 38.7% of shots the Flames' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Flames are shooting 46.5% from the field, 7.4% higher than the 39.1% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

    BYU Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Cougars this season is Alex Barcello, who averages 18.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.
    • Caleb Lohner leads BYU in rebounding, averaging 7.3 per game, while Te'Jon Lucas leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.8 in each contest.
    • Barcello leads the Cougars in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Barcello and Fousseyni Traore lead BYU on the defensive end, with Barcello leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Traore in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

    Liberty Players to Watch

    • Darius McGhee racks up 21.4 points per game and is the top scorer for the Flames.
    • Blake Preston puts up a stat line of 5.2 rebounds, 5.8 points and 0.8 assists per game for Liberty to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kyle Rode holds the top spot for assists with 3.3 per game, adding 5.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per matchup.
    • McGhee is consistent from deep and leads the Flames with 4.0 made threes per game.
    • Liberty's leader in steals is McGhee (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Shiloh Robinson (0.4 per game).

    BYU Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Utah State

    W 82-71

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Creighton

    L 83-71

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Weber State

    W 89-71

    Away

    12/22/2021

    South Florida

    W 54-39

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Vanderbilt

    L 69-67

    Away

    12/25/2021

    Liberty

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Westminster (UT)

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Portland

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Pacific (CA)

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    Gonzaga

    -

    Away

    Liberty Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    SFA

    L 63-51

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Carver

    W 95-36

    Home

    12/17/2021

    East Carolina

    W 74-64

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Northern Iowa

    W 76-74

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Stanford

    L 79-76

    Away

    12/25/2021

    BYU

    -

    Away

    12/31/2021

    Carver

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Stetson

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Kennesaw State

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    North Florida

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    FGCU

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    25
    2021

    Diamond Head Classic: Liberty vs. BYU

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) shoots the ball over San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the second half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Diamond Head Classic, 3rd Place Game: Wyoming vs. South Florida

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA; The bench reacts to a three point basket by Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) in the game against the Creighton Bluejays in the second half at Sanford Pentagon. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    BYU vs. Liberty: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA; The bench reacts to a three point basket by Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) in the game against the Creighton Bluejays in the second half at Sanford Pentagon. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Liberty vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Vito Mielnicki
    Boxing

    How to Watch PBC Fight Night: Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Nick DeLomba

    1 hour ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Warriors at Suns

    2 hours ago
    Dec 23, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) fouls Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) attempting to shoot the ball during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 23, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 20, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Browns at Packers

    2 hours ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Green Bay Packers vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy