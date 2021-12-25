BYU vs. Liberty: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch BYU vs. Liberty: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The BYU Cougars (10-3) will host the Liberty Flames (8-5) after winning six home games in a row. The matchup starts at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 25, 2021.
How to Watch BYU vs. Liberty
- Game Day: Saturday, December 25, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Stan Sheriff Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for BYU vs. Liberty
- The Cougars score 16.2 more points per game (74.7) than the Flames give up (58.5).
- The Flames' 70.7 points per game are 6.9 more points than the 63.8 the Cougars give up.
- This season, the Cougars have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.8% higher than the 38.7% of shots the Flames' opponents have knocked down.
- The Flames are shooting 46.5% from the field, 7.4% higher than the 39.1% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.
BYU Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Cougars this season is Alex Barcello, who averages 18.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.
- Caleb Lohner leads BYU in rebounding, averaging 7.3 per game, while Te'Jon Lucas leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.8 in each contest.
- Barcello leads the Cougars in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Barcello and Fousseyni Traore lead BYU on the defensive end, with Barcello leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Traore in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.
Liberty Players to Watch
- Darius McGhee racks up 21.4 points per game and is the top scorer for the Flames.
- Blake Preston puts up a stat line of 5.2 rebounds, 5.8 points and 0.8 assists per game for Liberty to take the top rebound spot on the team. Kyle Rode holds the top spot for assists with 3.3 per game, adding 5.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per matchup.
- McGhee is consistent from deep and leads the Flames with 4.0 made threes per game.
- Liberty's leader in steals is McGhee (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Shiloh Robinson (0.4 per game).
BYU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Utah State
W 82-71
Home
12/11/2021
Creighton
L 83-71
Away
12/18/2021
Weber State
W 89-71
Away
12/22/2021
South Florida
W 54-39
Home
12/23/2021
Vanderbilt
L 69-67
Away
12/25/2021
Liberty
-
Home
12/29/2021
Westminster (UT)
-
Home
1/1/2022
Portland
-
Away
1/6/2022
Pacific (CA)
-
Home
1/8/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Home
1/13/2022
Gonzaga
-
Away
Liberty Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
SFA
L 63-51
Away
12/13/2021
Carver
W 95-36
Home
12/17/2021
East Carolina
W 74-64
Away
12/22/2021
Northern Iowa
W 76-74
Away
12/23/2021
Stanford
L 79-76
Away
12/25/2021
BYU
-
Away
12/31/2021
Carver
-
Home
1/4/2022
Stetson
-
Away
1/8/2022
Kennesaw State
-
Home
1/11/2022
North Florida
-
Home
1/15/2022
FGCU
-
Away
How To Watch
December
25
2021
Diamond Head Classic: Liberty vs. BYU
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)