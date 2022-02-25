How to Watch BYU vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Loyola Marymount Lions (9-16, 2-11 WCC) will attempt to break a seven-game road losing streak when they take on the BYU Cougars (19-9, 7-6 WCC) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Marriott Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch BYU vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Marriott Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for BYU vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)
- The Cougars score 73.4 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 73.6 the Lions allow.
- The Lions' 68.6 points per game are just 0.1 more points than the 68.5 the Cougars give up to opponents.
- This season, the Cougars have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Lions' opponents have knocked down.
- The Lions are shooting 45.1% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 42.3% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.
BYU Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Cougars this season is Alex Barcello, who averages 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.
- Fousseyni Traore is BYU's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.2 per game, while Te'Jon Lucas is its best passer, distributing 4.6 assists in each contest.
- The Cougars get the most three-point shooting production out of Barcello, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
- The BYU steals leader is Barcello, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Traore, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch
- Eli Scott paces the Lions scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 17.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.
- Joe Quintana is reliable from deep and leads the Lions with 2.6 made threes per game.
- Loyola Marymount (CA)'s leader in steals is Quintana with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Keli Leaupepe with 0.5 per game.
BYU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/3/2022
San Francisco
L 73-59
Home
2/5/2022
Gonzaga
L 90-57
Home
2/10/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
W 83-82
Away
2/12/2022
Pepperdine
W 91-85
Away
2/19/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
L 69-64
Away
2/24/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Home
2/26/2022
Pepperdine
-
Home
Loyola Marymount (CA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
L 71-60
Away
2/10/2022
BYU
L 83-82
Home
2/12/2022
Portland
L 86-76
Away
2/17/2022
Santa Clara
L 84-80
Home
2/19/2022
Pacific (CA)
L 69-68
Away
2/24/2022
BYU
-
Away
2/26/2022
Pacific (CA)
-
Home
How To Watch
February
24
2022
Loyola Marymount at BYU
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)