How to Watch BYU vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Joe Quintana (2) shoots the ball over Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Loyola Marymount Lions (9-16, 2-11 WCC) will attempt to break a seven-game road losing streak when they take on the BYU Cougars (19-9, 7-6 WCC) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Marriott Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch BYU vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Marriott Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for BYU vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)

  • The Cougars score 73.4 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 73.6 the Lions allow.
  • The Lions' 68.6 points per game are just 0.1 more points than the 68.5 the Cougars give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Cougars have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Lions' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Lions are shooting 45.1% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 42.3% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

BYU Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Cougars this season is Alex Barcello, who averages 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.
  • Fousseyni Traore is BYU's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.2 per game, while Te'Jon Lucas is its best passer, distributing 4.6 assists in each contest.
  • The Cougars get the most three-point shooting production out of Barcello, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.
  • The BYU steals leader is Barcello, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Traore, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch

  • Eli Scott paces the Lions scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 17.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.
  • Joe Quintana is reliable from deep and leads the Lions with 2.6 made threes per game.
  • Loyola Marymount (CA)'s leader in steals is Quintana with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Keli Leaupepe with 0.5 per game.

BYU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/3/2022

San Francisco

L 73-59

Home

2/5/2022

Gonzaga

L 90-57

Home

2/10/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

W 83-82

Away

2/12/2022

Pepperdine

W 91-85

Away

2/19/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

L 69-64

Away

2/24/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

-

Home

2/26/2022

Pepperdine

-

Home

Loyola Marymount (CA) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

L 71-60

Away

2/10/2022

BYU

L 83-82

Home

2/12/2022

Portland

L 86-76

Away

2/17/2022

Santa Clara

L 84-80

Home

2/19/2022

Pacific (CA)

L 69-68

Away

2/24/2022

BYU

-

Away

2/26/2022

Pacific (CA)

-

Home

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Loyola Marymount at BYU

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
