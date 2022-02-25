How to Watch BYU vs. Loyola Marymount (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Loyola Marymount Lions guard Joe Quintana (2) shoots the ball over Loyola Marymount Lions guard Eli Scott (0) in the second half at Orleans Arena. St. Mary's won 52-47. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Loyola Marymount Lions (9-16, 2-11 WCC) will attempt to break a seven-game road losing streak when they take on the BYU Cougars (19-9, 7-6 WCC) on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Marriott Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch BYU vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)

Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thursday, February 24, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Marriott Center

Marriott Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for BYU vs. Loyola Marymount (CA)

The Cougars score 73.4 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 73.6 the Lions allow.

The Lions' 68.6 points per game are just 0.1 more points than the 68.5 the Cougars give up to opponents.

This season, the Cougars have a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Lions' opponents have knocked down.

The Lions are shooting 45.1% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 42.3% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

BYU Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Cougars this season is Alex Barcello, who averages 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.

Fousseyni Traore is BYU's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.2 per game, while Te'Jon Lucas is its best passer, distributing 4.6 assists in each contest.

The Cougars get the most three-point shooting production out of Barcello, who knocks down 2.7 threes per game.

The BYU steals leader is Barcello, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Traore, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Loyola Marymount (CA) Players to Watch

Eli Scott paces the Lions scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 17.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Joe Quintana is reliable from deep and leads the Lions with 2.6 made threes per game.

Loyola Marymount (CA)'s leader in steals is Quintana with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Keli Leaupepe with 0.5 per game.

BYU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/3/2022 San Francisco L 73-59 Home 2/5/2022 Gonzaga L 90-57 Home 2/10/2022 Loyola Marymount (CA) W 83-82 Away 2/12/2022 Pepperdine W 91-85 Away 2/19/2022 Saint Mary's (CA) L 69-64 Away 2/24/2022 Loyola Marymount (CA) - Home 2/26/2022 Pepperdine - Home

Loyola Marymount (CA) Schedule