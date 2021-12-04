Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch BYU at Missouri State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Saturday afternoon, BYU will visit Missouri State in an intriguing matchup.
    Author:

    There are quite a few good games for college basketball fans to watch on Saturday. While there are quite a few legitimate contenders playing, there are also some under-the-radar matchups that should give fans entertainment. One of those matchups will see BYU taking on Missouri State on the road.

    How to Watch BYU Cougars at Missouri State Bears Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: CBSSN

    Live stream the BYU Cougars at Missouri State Bears game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of this matchup, the Cougars have gone 6-1 and are currently ranked No. 12 in the nation. They are fresh off of a rough 72-65 loss against Utah Valley. Bouncing back with a win against Missouri State is an absolute must.

    On the other side of this game, the Bears have started the season with a 4-3 record. They haven't been great, but they aren't a slouch either. Missouri State ended up losing to Illinois State in their last outing by a final score of 79-74.

    This should be a very entertaining matchup to watch. BYU is favored to win this game heavily, but the Bears will not go down without a fight. 

    Make sure to tune in to see which team ends up winning the fight.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    BYU at Missouri State

    TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17233555
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Grambling State at Connecticut

    1 minute ago
    byu basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch BYU at Missouri State in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Saint Mary's at Colorado State

    1 minute ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) drives the ball towards the net during the game against the Boston University Terriers at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Syracuse at Florida State

    1 minute ago
    temple
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Penn at Temple in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    army basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Army at Air Force in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    loyola chicago
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Loyola-Chicago at DePaul

    1 minute ago
    drexel basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Drexel at Princeton in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17269549
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Arkansas-Little Rock at Arkansas in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy