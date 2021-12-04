How to Watch BYU at Missouri State in Men's College Basketball

There are quite a few good games for college basketball fans to watch on Saturday. While there are quite a few legitimate contenders playing, there are also some under-the-radar matchups that should give fans entertainment. One of those matchups will see BYU taking on Missouri State on the road.

How to Watch BYU Cougars at Missouri State Bears Today:

Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: CBSSN

Ahead of this matchup, the Cougars have gone 6-1 and are currently ranked No. 12 in the nation. They are fresh off of a rough 72-65 loss against Utah Valley. Bouncing back with a win against Missouri State is an absolute must.

On the other side of this game, the Bears have started the season with a 4-3 record. They haven't been great, but they aren't a slouch either. Missouri State ended up losing to Illinois State in their last outing by a final score of 79-74.

This should be a very entertaining matchup to watch. BYU is favored to win this game heavily, but the Bears will not go down without a fight.

Make sure to tune in to see which team ends up winning the fight.

