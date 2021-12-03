BYU vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    How to Watch BYU vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) and guard Alex Barcello (13) celebrate after their win against the Utah Utes at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 12 BYU Cougars (6-1) go up against the Missouri State Bears (4-3) at JQH Arena on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The game begins at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Missouri State vs. BYU

    Key Stats for Missouri State vs. BYU

    • The Bears average 80.4 points per game, 19.1 more points than the 61.3 the Cougars allow.
    • The Cougars' 76.3 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 70.0 the Bears give up.
    • The Bears are shooting 48.7% from the field this season, 10.7 percentage points higher than the 38.0% the Cougars allow to opponents.
    • The Cougars are shooting 44.9% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 42.4% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.

    Missouri State Players to Watch

    • Gaige Prim is tops on the Bears with 20.0 points per game and 10.6 rebounds, while also averaging 2.1 assists.
    • Isiaih Mosley posts 18.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Donovan Clay posts 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Ja'Monta Black averages 8.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 40.0% from the field and 34.1% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Demarcus Sharp puts up a team-best 4.0 assists per game. He is also averaging 4.5 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 45.5% from the floor.

    BYU Players to Watch

    • Alex Barcello is the Cougars' top scorer (18.3 points per game) and assist man (3.3), and averages 3.7 rebounds.
    • Te'Jon Lucas is averaging a team-leading 5.0 assists per game. And he is producing 11.1 points and 2.1 rebounds, making 40.5% of his shots from the field.
    • Caleb Lohner is the Cougars' top rebounder (7.7 per game), and he posts 7.0 points and 1.0 assists.
    • Seneca Knight gets the Cougars 5.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
    • Fousseyni Traore is putting up 6.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 50.0% of his shots from the floor.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    BYU at Missouri State

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

