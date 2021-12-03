BYU vs. Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Nov 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) and guard Alex Barcello (13) celebrate after their win against the Utah Utes at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 12 BYU Cougars (6-1) go up against the Missouri State Bears (4-3) at JQH Arena on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The game begins at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Missouri State vs. BYU

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Arena: JQH Arena

Key Stats for Missouri State vs. BYU

The Bears average 80.4 points per game, 19.1 more points than the 61.3 the Cougars allow.

The Cougars' 76.3 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 70.0 the Bears give up.

The Bears are shooting 48.7% from the field this season, 10.7 percentage points higher than the 38.0% the Cougars allow to opponents.

The Cougars are shooting 44.9% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 42.4% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.

Missouri State Players to Watch

Gaige Prim is tops on the Bears with 20.0 points per game and 10.6 rebounds, while also averaging 2.1 assists.

Isiaih Mosley posts 18.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Donovan Clay posts 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Ja'Monta Black averages 8.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 40.0% from the field and 34.1% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Demarcus Sharp puts up a team-best 4.0 assists per game. He is also averaging 4.5 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 45.5% from the floor.

BYU Players to Watch