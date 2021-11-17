BYU vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    How to Watch BYU vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 12 Oregon Ducks (2-0) face the BYU Cougars (2-0) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Oregon vs. BYU

    Oregon vs BYU Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Oregon

    -4.5

    141.5 points

    Key Stats for Oregon vs. BYU

    • Last year, the Ducks scored 6.3 more points per game (74.9) than the Cougars gave up (68.6).
    • The Cougars scored an average of 78.1 points per game last year, 9.7 more points than the 68.4 the Ducks allowed.
    • The Ducks made 47.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.1 percentage points higher than the Cougars allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
    • The Cougars shot 48.3% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 44.1% the Ducks' opponents shot last season.

    Oregon Players to Watch

    • Eugene Omoruyi led his squad in points per game (17.1) last year, and also posted 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he averaged 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Chris Duarte put up 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest last year, shooting 53.2% from the floor and 42.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
    • LJ Figueroa paced the Ducks at 5.6 rebounds per game last year, while also averaging 1.3 assists and 11.4 points.
    • Eric Williams Jr. posted 8.9 points, 1.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest last year.
    • Will Richardson was tops on the Ducks at 2.5 assists per contest last season, while also averaging 2.2 rebounds and 7.2 points.

    BYU Players to Watch

    • Alex Barcello scored 16.1 points and distributed 4.3 assists per game last season.
    • Caleb Lohner averaged 7.1 boards per game in addition to his 7 PPG average.
    • Barcello knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of two per contest a season ago.
    • Barcello and Matt Haarms were defensive standouts last season, with Barcello averaging one steal per game and Haarms collecting 1.8 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    BYU at Oregon

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

