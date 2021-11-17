How to Watch BYU vs. Oregon

After a one-year break, the Phil Knight Invitational is back up and running. Of course, that means the Oregon Ducks -- Knight’s former school -- will be taking part, and they will be kicking off the festivities tonight against the BYU Cougars

Game Date: Nov. 16, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Oregon is ranked as the number 12 team in the nation. They have a good group of players that should help them make a run at a regular season and conference title in the Pac 12 this season.

Senior point guard Will Richardson leads the way and is supported by Nathan Bittle, N’Faly Dante, and transfers Quincy Guerrier (Syracuse), De’Vion Harmon (Oklahoma) and Jacob Young (Rutgers).

The BYU Cougars have a former transfer of their own, Alex Barcello (Arizona), on their side, and he has paced the team to two victories so far this season.

While the Cougars don’t have the same size on their roster, they aren’t lacking an interior presence either. This team isn’t going to back down from any opponent regardless of what the measurements read.

The Phil Knight Invitational is held in Portland and is done to honor Knight, the co-founder of Nike.

