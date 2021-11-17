How to Watch BYU vs. Oregon

Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    How to Watch BYU Cougars vs. Oregon Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oregon opens up the Phil Knight Invitational against BYU.
    After a one-year break, the Phil Knight Invitational is back up and running. Of course, that means the Oregon Ducks -- Knight’s former school -- will be taking part, and they will be kicking off the festivities tonight against the BYU Cougars

    How to Watch Cougars vs. Ducks Online Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream the Cougars at Ducks game on fuboTV: Start your 7-day free trial!

    Oregon is ranked as the number 12 team in the nation. They have a good group of players that should help them make a run at a regular season and conference title in the Pac 12 this season.

    Senior point guard Will Richardson leads the way and is supported by Nathan Bittle, N’Faly Dante, and transfers Quincy Guerrier (Syracuse), De’Vion Harmon (Oklahoma) and Jacob Young (Rutgers).

    The BYU Cougars have a former transfer of their own, Alex Barcello (Arizona), on their side, and he has paced the team to two victories so far this season.

    While the Cougars don’t have the same size on their roster, they aren’t lacking an interior presence either. This team isn’t going to back down from any opponent regardless of what the measurements read.

    The Phil Knight Invitational is held in Portland and is done to honor Knight, the co-founder of Nike.

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    BYU Cougars vs. Oregon Ducks

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
