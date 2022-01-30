BYU vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch BYU vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 13, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (10) shoots the ball against Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 110-84. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Pacific (CA) Tigers (5-13, 0-4 WCC) will look to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the BYU Cougars (17-5, 5-2 WCC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Alex G. Spanos Center. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. BYU

Key Stats for Pacific (CA) vs. BYU

  • The Tigers record 65.1 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 65.6 the Cougars allow.
  • The Cougars' 74.0 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 68.7 the Tigers give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Tigers have a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 40.5% of shots the Cougars' opponents have knocked down.

Pacific (CA) Players to Watch

  • Alphonso Anderson paces the Tigers with 11.1 points per game and 6.4 rebounds, while also averaging 1.8 assists.
  • Jeremiah Bailey posts 9.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 35.8% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Pierre Crockrell II leads the Tigers at 4.0 assists per contest, while also posting 2.2 rebounds and 7.7 points.
  • Nicquel Blake posts 7.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the floor.
  • Jordan Bell is putting up 4.5 points, 1.0 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

BYU Players to Watch

  • Alex Barcello leads the Cougars in scoring (16.9 points per game), and produces 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Fousseyni Traore is posting a team-high 8.4 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 8.7 points and 0.9 assists, making 56.9% of his shots from the field.
  • Te'Jon Lucas is averaging a team-best 4.5 assists per contest. And he is producing 10.7 points and 2.2 rebounds, making 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 treys per game.
  • Gideon George is averaging 7.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 37.4% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.
  • Caleb Lohner is averaging 6.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 39.6% of his shots from the field.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

BYU at Pacific

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

