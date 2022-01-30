BYU vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch BYU vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 13, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (10) shoots the ball against Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 110-84. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Pacific (CA) Tigers (5-13, 0-4 WCC) will look to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the BYU Cougars (17-5, 5-2 WCC) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Alex G. Spanos Center. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Pacific (CA) vs. BYU

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Alex G. Spanos Center

Alex G. Spanos Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pacific (CA) vs. BYU

The Tigers record 65.1 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 65.6 the Cougars allow.

The Cougars' 74.0 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 68.7 the Tigers give up to opponents.

This season, the Tigers have a 41.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 40.5% of shots the Cougars' opponents have knocked down.

Pacific (CA) Players to Watch

Alphonso Anderson paces the Tigers with 11.1 points per game and 6.4 rebounds, while also averaging 1.8 assists.

Jeremiah Bailey posts 9.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 35.8% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Pierre Crockrell II leads the Tigers at 4.0 assists per contest, while also posting 2.2 rebounds and 7.7 points.

Nicquel Blake posts 7.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the floor.

Jordan Bell is putting up 4.5 points, 1.0 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

BYU Players to Watch