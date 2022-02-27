Skip to main content

How to Watch BYU vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 8, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (10) shoots the ball against Pepperdine Waves guard Houston Mallette (0) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Pepperdine Waves (7-23, 1-14 WCC) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the BYU Cougars (20-9, 8-6 WCC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Marriott Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch BYU vs. Pepperdine

Key Stats for BYU vs. Pepperdine

  • The Cougars score 73.6 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 77.7 the Waves give up.
  • The Waves score an average of 68.6 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 68.2 the Cougars give up to opponents.
  • The Cougars make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than the Waves have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

BYU Players to Watch

  • The Cougars scoring leader is Alex Barcello, who averages 17.2 per contest to go with 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
  • Fousseyni Traore is BYU's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.0 per game, while Te'Jon Lucas is its best passer, distributing 4.6 assists in each contest.
  • The Cougars get the most three-point shooting production out of Barcello, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
  • Barcello is BYU's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Traore leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Pepperdine Players to Watch

  • Jan Zidek racks up 13.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Waves.
  • Pepperdine's leader in rebounds is Victor Ohia Obioha with 5.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Mike Mitchell Jr. with 4.7 per game.
  • Houston Mallette is reliable from deep and leads the Waves with 2.2 made threes per game.
  • Pepperdine's leader in steals is Mitchell (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ohia Obioha (0.6 per game).

BYU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

Gonzaga

L 90-57

Home

2/10/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

W 83-82

Away

2/12/2022

Pepperdine

W 91-85

Away

2/19/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

L 69-64

Away

2/24/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

W 79-59

Home

2/26/2022

Pepperdine

-

Home

Pepperdine Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/10/2022

San Francisco

L 105-61

Away

2/12/2022

BYU

L 91-85

Home

2/16/2022

Gonzaga

L 86-66

Home

2/19/2022

Portland

L 77-74

Away

2/24/2022

Santa Clara

L 89-73

Home

2/26/2022

BYU

-

Away

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Pepperdine at BYU

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
