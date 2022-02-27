How to Watch BYU vs. Pepperdine: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pepperdine Waves (7-23, 1-14 WCC) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the BYU Cougars (20-9, 8-6 WCC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Marriott Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch BYU vs. Pepperdine
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Marriott Center
Key Stats for BYU vs. Pepperdine
- The Cougars score 73.6 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 77.7 the Waves give up.
- The Waves score an average of 68.6 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 68.2 the Cougars give up to opponents.
- The Cougars make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than the Waves have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
BYU Players to Watch
- The Cougars scoring leader is Alex Barcello, who averages 17.2 per contest to go with 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
- Fousseyni Traore is BYU's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.0 per game, while Te'Jon Lucas is its best passer, distributing 4.6 assists in each contest.
- The Cougars get the most three-point shooting production out of Barcello, who makes 2.7 threes per game.
- Barcello is BYU's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Traore leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Pepperdine Players to Watch
- Jan Zidek racks up 13.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Waves.
- Pepperdine's leader in rebounds is Victor Ohia Obioha with 5.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Mike Mitchell Jr. with 4.7 per game.
- Houston Mallette is reliable from deep and leads the Waves with 2.2 made threes per game.
- Pepperdine's leader in steals is Mitchell (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ohia Obioha (0.6 per game).
BYU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
Gonzaga
L 90-57
Home
2/10/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
W 83-82
Away
2/12/2022
Pepperdine
W 91-85
Away
2/19/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
L 69-64
Away
2/24/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
W 79-59
Home
2/26/2022
Pepperdine
-
Home
Pepperdine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/10/2022
San Francisco
L 105-61
Away
2/12/2022
BYU
L 91-85
Home
2/16/2022
Gonzaga
L 86-66
Home
2/19/2022
Portland
L 77-74
Away
2/24/2022
Santa Clara
L 89-73
Home
2/26/2022
BYU
-
Away
