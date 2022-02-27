Jan 8, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (10) shoots the ball against Pepperdine Waves guard Houston Mallette (0) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Pepperdine Waves (7-23, 1-14 WCC) will try to break a five-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the BYU Cougars (20-9, 8-6 WCC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Marriott Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch BYU vs. Pepperdine

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Marriott Center

Key Stats for BYU vs. Pepperdine

The Cougars score 73.6 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 77.7 the Waves give up.

The Waves score an average of 68.6 points per game, just 0.4 more points than the 68.2 the Cougars give up to opponents.

The Cougars make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than the Waves have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

BYU Players to Watch

The Cougars scoring leader is Alex Barcello, who averages 17.2 per contest to go with 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Fousseyni Traore is BYU's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.0 per game, while Te'Jon Lucas is its best passer, distributing 4.6 assists in each contest.

The Cougars get the most three-point shooting production out of Barcello, who makes 2.7 threes per game.

Barcello is BYU's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Traore leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Pepperdine Players to Watch

Jan Zidek racks up 13.5 points per game to be the top scorer for the Waves.

Pepperdine's leader in rebounds is Victor Ohia Obioha with 5.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Mike Mitchell Jr. with 4.7 per game.

Houston Mallette is reliable from deep and leads the Waves with 2.2 made threes per game.

Pepperdine's leader in steals is Mitchell (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ohia Obioha (0.6 per game).

BYU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/5/2022 Gonzaga L 90-57 Home 2/10/2022 Loyola Marymount (CA) W 83-82 Away 2/12/2022 Pepperdine W 91-85 Away 2/19/2022 Saint Mary's (CA) L 69-64 Away 2/24/2022 Loyola Marymount (CA) W 79-59 Home 2/26/2022 Pepperdine - Home

Pepperdine Schedule