How to Watch BYU vs. Portland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 13, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 110-84. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The BYU Cougars (16-4, 4-1 WCC) will try to build on an 11-game home winning streak when they square off against the Portland Pilots (10-8, 1-2 WCC) on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Marriott Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch BYU vs. Portland

Key Stats for BYU vs. Portland

  • The 73.8 points per game the Cougars put up are just 2.5 more points than the Pilots allow (71.3).
  • The Pilots put up an average of 73.7 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 65.1 the Cougars allow.
  • This season, the Cougars have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 41.9% of shots the Pilots' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Pilots are shooting 43.2% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 40.0% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

BYU Players to Watch

  • The Cougars scoring leader is Alex Barcello, who averages 17.1 per contest to go with 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists.
  • BYU's leading rebounder is Fousseyni Traore averaging 8.0 boards per game and its best passer is Te'Jon Lucas and his 4.5 assists per game.
  • Barcello leads the Cougars in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Barcello and Traore lead BYU on the defensive end, with Barcello leading the team in steals averaging 0.9 per game and Traore in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Portland Players to Watch

  • Tyler Robertson paces the Pilots in rebounds and assists with 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.
  • Chris Austin counts for 14.7 points per game, making him the top scorer on Portland's squad.
  • Moses Wood is dependable from three-point range and leads the Pilots with 2.0 made threes per game.
  • Portland's leader in steals is Robertson with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 0.5 per game.

BYU Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/6/2022

Pacific (CA)

W 73-51

Home

1/8/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

W 52-43

Home

1/13/2022

Gonzaga

L 110-84

Away

1/15/2022

San Francisco

W 71-69

Away

1/20/2022

San Diego

W 79-71

Home

1/22/2022

Portland

-

Home

1/27/2022

Santa Clara

-

Away

1/29/2022

Pacific (CA)

-

Away

2/3/2022

San Francisco

-

Home

2/5/2022

Gonzaga

-

Home

2/10/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

-

Away

Portland Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/19/2021

Montana State

L 61-59

Away

12/22/2021

UC Davis

W 65-60

Away

1/13/2022

San Diego

L 68-63

Away

1/15/2022

Pepperdine

W 82-63

Away

1/17/2022

Loyola Marymount (CA)

L 70-58

Away

1/22/2022

BYU

-

Away

1/27/2022

Pacific (CA)

-

Home

1/29/2022

Gonzaga

-

Away

2/3/2022

Saint Mary's (CA)

-

Home

2/5/2022

San Francisco

-

Home

2/8/2022

San Francisco

-

Away

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Portland at BYU

TV CHANNEL: Stadium
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

