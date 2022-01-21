San Diego goes for its fourth straight win on Thursday night when it visits conference foe BYU.

San Diego hits the road Thursday night coming off three straight WCC wins. The Toreros beat Pepperdine, Portland, and Loyola Marymount last week to improve to 3-1 in conference play.

How to Watch San Diego at BYU in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

San Diego lost its conference opener to San Francisco, but the Toreros have bounced back nicely and are playing some of their best basketball of the year.

Thursday they get a tough test, though, as they take on a BYU team that has lost just four games this year.

The Cougars got a big 71-69 win over San Francisco on Saturday that got them to 3-1 in the WCC. BYU had lost to Gonzaga the game before 110-84.

It was a tough win for the Cougars as they were down most of the second half to the Dons, but the they were able to make enough shots late to get the close win.

BYU looks like the second-best team in the WCC and is looking to stay that way on Thursday as it defends its home court against a streaking San Diego team.

