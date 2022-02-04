Two teams vying for position in the West Coast Conference take the court as San Francisco travels to BYU on Thursday night.

San Francisco is No. 4 in the conference with a 4-3 record and an overall record of 17-5 on the season. The Dons are half of a game behind BYU in the rankings. They are 2-2 in their last four games including a loss to No. 2 nationally-ranked Gonzaga.

The Dons are playing BYU for the second time this season. They were one of San Francisco's losses in-conference. However, it only ended up being a two-point 71-69 win by the Cougars.

How to Watch San Francisco Dons at BYU Cougars Today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the San Francisco Dons at BYU Cougars game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

BYU is 17-6 overall and 5-3 in the WCC. At one point in the season, BYU was ranked nationally. They only had three losses before the conference play started. That was the turning point for the Cougars' season.

They have since lost against Gonzaga and had two bad losses against St. Mary's and Santa Clara in their last two games on the road.

This team ranks No. 29 in the nation in points score at 1,702 points and No. 24 in rebounding averaging 40.0 rebounds per game.

The matchup of the game is between BYU's Te'Jon Lucas and San Francisco's Jamaree Bouyea. Lucas averages 10.8 points per game with 4.4 assists compared to Bouyea's 18.3 points and 3.6 assists.

Regional restrictions may apply.