Skip to main content

How to Watch San Francisco Dons at BYU Cougars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two teams vying for position in the West Coast Conference take the court as San Francisco travels to BYU on Thursday night.

San Francisco is No. 4 in the conference with a 4-3 record and an overall record of 17-5 on the season. The Dons are half of a game behind BYU in the rankings. They are 2-2 in their last four games including a loss to No. 2 nationally-ranked Gonzaga.

The Dons are playing BYU for the second time this season. They were one of San Francisco's losses in-conference. However, it only ended up being a two-point 71-69 win by the Cougars.

How to Watch San Francisco Dons at BYU Cougars Today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the San Francisco Dons at BYU Cougars game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

BYU is 17-6 overall and 5-3 in the WCC. At one point in the season, BYU was ranked nationally. They only had three losses before the conference play started. That was the turning point for the Cougars' season.

They have since lost against Gonzaga and had two bad losses against St. Mary's and Santa Clara in their last two games on the road.

This team ranks No. 29 in the nation in points score at 1,702 points and No. 24 in rebounding averaging 40.0 rebounds per game.

The matchup of the game is between BYU's Te'Jon Lucas and San Francisco's Jamaree Bouyea. Lucas averages 10.8 points per game with 4.4 assists compared to Bouyea's 18.3 points and 3.6 assists.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
3
2022

San Francisco Dons at BYU Cougars

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors k11 Klay Thompson (11) dribbles around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Sacramento Kings at Golden State Warriors

just now
UCLA Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Stanford at UCLA

just now
byu basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch San Francisco Dons at BYU Cougars

just now
Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) celebrates with guard Will Richardson (0) and center N'Faly Dante (1) his basket scored against the UCLA Bruins during overtime at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon Ducks at Colorado Buffaloes

just now
Untitled-design-2020-08-03T170043.337
entertainment

How to Watch The Real Black Panther

just now
USATSI_17501628
College Basketball

How to Watch Seattle at Grand Canyon

1 hour ago
washington state
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington State at Stanford in Men's College Basketball

1 hour ago
arkansas women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Arkansas at Texas A&M in Women's College Basketball

1 hour ago
Jan 22, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) shoots against USC Trojans guard Boogie Ellis (0) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oregon State Beavers at Utah Utes

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy