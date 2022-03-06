The first quarterfinal in the WCC Tournament features BYU and San Francisco facing off on Saturday night.

This should be a fascinating quarterfinal between two teams that split their regular-season series in BYU (22-9) and San Francisco (23-8). The Dons finished just ahead of the Cougars, who are traditionally one of the best teams in the WCC year-over-year, in a strong surprising season for the college that Bill Russell played for. This will be the rubber match of the season with the winner advancing on to face No. 1 Gonzaga in the championship.

How to Watch WCC Tournament, Quarterfinal: BYU vs. San Francisco in Men’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Dons upset the Cougars in their second game this season (73-59) after a strong first half where they jumped out to a 15-point lead:

In the Dons' win, they played stellar defense, allowing only 25 points in the first half and holding the Cougars in check in the second half as well.

They were led by a very balanced starting unit that scored 69 of the team's 73 points, with all five starters in double figures.

Yauhen Massalski led the way with 16 points and 13 rebounds to control the game inside.

The first game went to the Cougars in a comeback 71-69 game that was closely contested all the way until the end. Alex Barcello (18 points) and Tejon Lucas (12 points) combined for 30 points in the win pacing the balanced offensive attack.

This season, both teams lost their pair of games to the Bulldogs, so regardless the winner faces an uphill battle in the semifinals. The Cougars had a minus-29.5 scoring margin in the two games while the Dons lost both games by exactly 16 points each time for a slightly closer margin.

