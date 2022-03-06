Skip to main content

How to Watch WCC Tournament, Quarterfinal: BYU vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first quarterfinal in the WCC Tournament features BYU and San Francisco facing off on Saturday night.

This should be a fascinating quarterfinal between two teams that split their regular-season series in BYU (22-9) and San Francisco (23-8). The Dons finished just ahead of the Cougars, who are traditionally one of the best teams in the WCC year-over-year, in a strong surprising season for the college that Bill Russell played for. This will be the rubber match of the season with the winner advancing on to face No. 1 Gonzaga in the championship.

How to Watch WCC Tournament, Quarterfinal: BYU vs. San Francisco in Men’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch WCC Tournament, Quarterfinal: BYU vs. San Francisco in Men’s Basketball online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Dons upset the Cougars in their second game this season (73-59) after a strong first half where they jumped out to a 15-point lead:

In the Dons' win, they played stellar defense, allowing only 25 points in the first half and holding the Cougars in check in the second half as well.

They were led by a very balanced starting unit that scored 69 of the team's 73 points, with all five starters in double figures.

Yauhen Massalski led the way with 16 points and 13 rebounds to control the game inside.

The first game went to the Cougars in a comeback 71-69 game that was closely contested all the way until the end. Alex Barcello (18 points) and Tejon Lucas (12 points) combined for 30 points in the win pacing the balanced offensive attack.

This season, both teams lost their pair of games to the Bulldogs, so regardless the winner faces an uphill battle in the semifinals. The Cougars had a minus-29.5 scoring margin in the two games while the Dons lost both games by exactly 16 points each time for a slightly closer margin.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

WCC Tournament, Quarterfinal: BYU vs. San Francisco

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17822240
College Basketball

How to Watch San Diego State at Nevada

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_17757306 (1)
College Basketball

How to Watch WCC Tournament, Quarterfinal: BYU vs. San Francisco

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_17822004
NHL

How to Watch Flames at Avalanche in Canada

By Ben Macaluso31 minutes ago
USATSI_17676522
Liga MX

How to Watch USC at UCLA

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
imago0047678202h
Liga MX

How to Watch Guadalajara vs. Santos Laguna

By Rafael Urbina41 minutes ago
imago1004045565h (2)
Liga MX

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Puebla

By Rafael Urbina46 minutes ago
USATSI_17777372
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at Utah

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
USATSI_17478718
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Creighton in Women's Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_17772248
College Basketball

How to Watch St. John's vs. Marquette

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy