BYU vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

How to Watch BYU vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The BYU Cougars (17-4, 5-1 WCC) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Santa Clara Broncos (12-7, 2-2 WCC) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Leavey Center. The game airs at 11:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Leavey Center
- Arena: Leavey Center
Key Stats for Santa Clara vs. BYU
- The Cougars put up only 2.9 more points per game (74.0) than the Broncos allow (71.1).
- The Broncos' 76.7 points per game are 11.6 more points than the 65.1 the Cougars give up.
- The Cougars are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Broncos allow to opponents.
- The Broncos' 48.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
BYU Players to Watch
- Alex Barcello leads his team in both points (16.7) and assists (3.0) per contest, and also puts up 3.7 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Fousseyni Traore posts a team-leading 8.1 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 8.7 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 56.4% from the field.
- Te'Jon Lucas leads the Cougars at 4.6 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.2 rebounds and 10.4 points.
- Caleb Lohner posts 7.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Gideon George posts 6.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 36.6% from the floor and 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Keshawn Justice is No. 1 on the Broncos in rebounding (7.7 per game), and averages 14.8 points and 2.5 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Broncos get 9.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Parker Braun.
- The Broncos receive 10.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from PJ Pipes.
- The Broncos get 12.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game from Josip Vrankic.
