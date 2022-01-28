BYU vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

How to Watch BYU vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Jalen Williams (24) drives the ball during the second half against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Hunter Sallis (10) at Leavey Center. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The BYU Cougars (17-4, 5-1 WCC) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Santa Clara Broncos (12-7, 2-2 WCC) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Leavey Center. The game airs at 11:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Santa Clara vs. BYU

Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022

Thursday, January 27, 2022 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Leavey Center

Leavey Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total BYU -3 150 points

Key Stats for Santa Clara vs. BYU

The Cougars put up only 2.9 more points per game (74.0) than the Broncos allow (71.1).

The Broncos' 76.7 points per game are 11.6 more points than the 65.1 the Cougars give up.

The Cougars are shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Broncos allow to opponents.

The Broncos' 48.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).

BYU Players to Watch

Alex Barcello leads his team in both points (16.7) and assists (3.0) per contest, and also puts up 3.7 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Fousseyni Traore posts a team-leading 8.1 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 8.7 points and 0.9 assists, shooting 56.4% from the field.

Te'Jon Lucas leads the Cougars at 4.6 assists per contest, while also putting up 2.2 rebounds and 10.4 points.

Caleb Lohner posts 7.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Gideon George posts 6.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 36.6% from the floor and 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Santa Clara Players to Watch