How to Watch BYU vs South Florida

BYU and South Florida meet up in Hawaii in the first round of the Diamond Head Classic in this college basketball matchup.

BYU heads out to Hawaii coming off a win against Weber State on Saturday. The win kept it from losing its second straight after it lost to Creighton 83-71.

Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Cougars started the year 6-0 but are just 3-2 over their last five. They got upset by Utah Valley 72-65 and then also lost to the Bluejays.

Wednesday, they play South Florida in the first round of the Diamond Head Classic, looking to prove their start wasn't a fluke.

South Florida will look to upset BYU as the Bulls try and get back in the win column after losing to Florida on Saturday.

The loss to Florida dropped their record to 4-5 and kept them from winning a second straight game for the first time this season.

The Bulls head to Hawaii looking to get on track as they have been up and down all year long. They have come close to pulling off a big upset as they lost to Auburn by just six points.

Wednesday they hope they can finally get that big upset and earn a berth in the semifinals against either Vanderbilt or Hawaii.

