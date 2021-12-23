Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch BYU vs South Florida in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    BYU and South Florida meet up in Hawaii in the first round of the Diamond Head Classic in this college basketball matchup.
    Author:

    BYU heads out to Hawaii coming off a win against Weber State on Saturday. The win kept it from losing its second straight after it lost to Creighton 83-71.

    How to Watch BYU vs South Florida in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN U

    Live stream the BYU vs South Florida game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Cougars started the year 6-0 but are just 3-2 over their last five. They got upset by Utah Valley 72-65 and then also lost to the Bluejays.

    Wednesday, they play South Florida in the first round of the Diamond Head Classic, looking to prove their start wasn't a fluke.

    South Florida will look to upset BYU as the Bulls try and get back in the win column after losing to Florida on Saturday.

    The loss to Florida dropped their record to 4-5 and kept them from winning a second straight game for the first time this season.

    The Bulls head to Hawaii looking to get on track as they have been up and down all year long. They have come close to pulling off a big upset as they lost to Auburn by just six points.

    Wednesday they hope they can finally get that big upset and earn a berth in the semifinals against either Vanderbilt or Hawaii.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    BYU vs South Florida

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
    Time
    9:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    byu basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch BYU vs South Florida

    1 minute ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    South Florida vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA; The bench reacts to a three point basket by Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) in the game against the Creighton Bluejays in the second half at Sanford Pentagon. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    BYU vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 20, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) and Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) battle for the ball during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 20, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battle for the ball during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) react after Barnes misses the potential game-winning shot during overtime at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets defended by Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy