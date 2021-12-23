South Florida vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    How to Watch South Florida vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    The BYU Cougars (9-2) will host the South Florida Bulls (4-5) after winning five home games in a row. The matchup begins at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

    How to Watch BYU vs. South Florida

    BYU vs South Florida Betting Information

    BYU

    -14.5

    127 points

    Key Stats for BYU vs. South Florida

    • The Cougars put up 19.9 more points per game (77.3) than the Bulls give up (57.4).
    • The Bulls average 8.9 fewer points per game (56.7) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (65.6).
    • The Cougars make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).
    • The Bulls' 37.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).

    BYU Players to Watch

    • Alex Barcello averages a team-best 19.7 points per game. He is also putting up 3 rebounds and 2.9 assists, shooting 51.9% from the floor and 50% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Te'Jon Lucas leads his team in assists per contest (4.7), and also averages 11 points and 2.3 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Caleb Lohner posts 7.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 39.2% from the field.
    • Seneca Knight is averaging 6.5 points, 1.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.
    • Fousseyni Traore is posting 6.5 points, 0.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest.

    South Florida Players to Watch

    • Javon Greene gives the Bulls 9.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He also puts up 2.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Jamir Chaplin gives the Bulls 6.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • Russel Tchewa is posting a team-high 5.8 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 6.5 points and 1 assists, making 42.6% of his shots from the floor.
    • Jake Boggs gets the Bulls 6 points, 4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    Diamond Head Classic: BYU vs. South Florida

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    College Basketball

