South Florida vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

How to Watch South Florida vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The BYU Cougars (9-2) will host the South Florida Bulls (4-5) after winning five home games in a row. The matchup begins at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.
How to Watch BYU vs. South Florida
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Marriott Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
BYU
-14.5
127 points
Key Stats for BYU vs. South Florida
- The Cougars put up 19.9 more points per game (77.3) than the Bulls give up (57.4).
- The Bulls average 8.9 fewer points per game (56.7) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (65.6).
- The Cougars make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).
- The Bulls' 37.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
BYU Players to Watch
- Alex Barcello averages a team-best 19.7 points per game. He is also putting up 3 rebounds and 2.9 assists, shooting 51.9% from the floor and 50% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Te'Jon Lucas leads his team in assists per contest (4.7), and also averages 11 points and 2.3 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Caleb Lohner posts 7.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 39.2% from the field.
- Seneca Knight is averaging 6.5 points, 1.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.
- Fousseyni Traore is posting 6.5 points, 0.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest.
South Florida Players to Watch
- Javon Greene gives the Bulls 9.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He also puts up 2.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Jamir Chaplin gives the Bulls 6.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Russel Tchewa is posting a team-high 5.8 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 6.5 points and 1 assists, making 42.6% of his shots from the floor.
- Jake Boggs gets the Bulls 6 points, 4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
