Nov 24, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars guard Te'Jon Lucas (3), forward Caleb Lohner (33) and Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) react after their win against the Texas Southern Tigers at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of streaking teams square off when the No. 18 BYU Cougars (5-0) visit the Utah Utes (5-0) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 9:30 PM ET. The Cougars will put their five-game win streak on the line against the Utes, winners of five straight.

How to Watch Utah vs. BYU

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Saturday, November 27, 2021 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Jon M. Huntsman Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total BYU -1 139 points

Key Stats for Utah vs. BYU

Last year, the Cougars averaged 8.3 more points per game (78.1) than the Utes gave up (69.8).

The Utes scored an average of 72.1 points per game last year, just 3.5 more points than the 68.6 the Cougars gave up.

The Cougars shot 48.3% from the field last season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 44.8% the Utes allowed to opponents.

The Utes shot 46.9% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 41.1% the Cougars' opponents shot last season.

BYU Players to Watch

Matt Haarms posted 10.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game last season. Defensively, he put up 0.2 steals and 1.8 blocks.

Brandon Averette posted 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game last year, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Caleb Lohner posted a team-high 7.1 rebounds per contest last year. He also averaged 7.0 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 46.9% from the field.

Richard Harward averaged 6.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest last year, shooting 60.2% from the floor.

Utah Players to Watch