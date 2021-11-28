Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch BYU vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 24, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars guard Te'Jon Lucas (3), forward Caleb Lohner (33) and Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) react after their win against the Texas Southern Tigers at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    A pair of streaking teams square off when the No. 18 BYU Cougars (5-0) visit the Utah Utes (5-0) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 9:30 PM ET. The Cougars will put their five-game win streak on the line against the Utes, winners of five straight.

    How to Watch Utah vs. BYU

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    BYU vs Utah Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    BYU

    -1

    139 points

    Key Stats for Utah vs. BYU

    • Last year, the Cougars averaged 8.3 more points per game (78.1) than the Utes gave up (69.8).
    • The Utes scored an average of 72.1 points per game last year, just 3.5 more points than the 68.6 the Cougars gave up.
    • The Cougars shot 48.3% from the field last season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 44.8% the Utes allowed to opponents.
    • The Utes shot 46.9% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 41.1% the Cougars' opponents shot last season.

    BYU Players to Watch

    • Matt Haarms posted 10.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game last season. Defensively, he put up 0.2 steals and 1.8 blocks.
    • Brandon Averette posted 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game last year, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Caleb Lohner posted a team-high 7.1 rebounds per contest last year. He also averaged 7.0 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 46.9% from the field.
    • Richard Harward averaged 6.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest last year, shooting 60.2% from the floor.

    Utah Players to Watch

    • Branden Carlson tops the Utes in scoring (15.4 points per game) and assists (1.6), and puts up 7 rebounds. He also delivers 0.2 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.
    • Rollie Worster tops the Utes in assists (4.2 per game), and posts 9.2 points and 5 rebounds. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Marco Anthony is the Utes' top rebounder (8.6 per game), and he averages 6.4 points and 2 assists.
    • David Jenkins Jr. gives the Utes 14.6 points, 2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Riley Battin gets the Utes 5.2 points, 6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    BYU at Utah

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    9:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

