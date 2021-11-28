Publish date:
How to Watch BYU vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of streaking teams square off when the No. 18 BYU Cougars (5-0) visit the Utah Utes (5-0) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 9:30 PM ET. The Cougars will put their five-game win streak on the line against the Utes, winners of five straight.
How to Watch Utah vs. BYU
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Jon M. Huntsman Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
BYU
-1
139 points
Key Stats for Utah vs. BYU
- Last year, the Cougars averaged 8.3 more points per game (78.1) than the Utes gave up (69.8).
- The Utes scored an average of 72.1 points per game last year, just 3.5 more points than the 68.6 the Cougars gave up.
- The Cougars shot 48.3% from the field last season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 44.8% the Utes allowed to opponents.
- The Utes shot 46.9% from the field, 5.8% higher than the 41.1% the Cougars' opponents shot last season.
BYU Players to Watch
- Matt Haarms posted 10.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game last season. Defensively, he put up 0.2 steals and 1.8 blocks.
- Brandon Averette posted 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game last year, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Caleb Lohner posted a team-high 7.1 rebounds per contest last year. He also averaged 7.0 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 46.9% from the field.
- Richard Harward averaged 6.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest last year, shooting 60.2% from the floor.
Utah Players to Watch
- Branden Carlson tops the Utes in scoring (15.4 points per game) and assists (1.6), and puts up 7 rebounds. He also delivers 0.2 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.
- Rollie Worster tops the Utes in assists (4.2 per game), and posts 9.2 points and 5 rebounds. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Marco Anthony is the Utes' top rebounder (8.6 per game), and he averages 6.4 points and 2 assists.
- David Jenkins Jr. gives the Utes 14.6 points, 2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Riley Battin gets the Utes 5.2 points, 6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.
How To Watch
BYU at Utah
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
