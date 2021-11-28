Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    How to Watch BYU at Utah in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    BYU and Utah battle on Saturday as both try to stay undefeated on the year.
    BYU has been one of the biggest surprises of the men's college basketball season so far this year. The Cougars looked like they were going to be good, but a 5-0 start, including a blowout of Oregon, has been a surprise.

    How to Watch BYU at Utah in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Mountain (OUT)

    Live stream the BYU at Utah game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    BYU also has a six-point win against San Diego State and have looked like it might be able to give Gonzaga a run for its money in the West Coast Conference this year.

    While the Cougars are dreaming big, they must first prove they are the best team in Utah and take down the Utes on Saturday night. Utah comes into the game 5-0 on the year with wins against Boston College and Tulsa on its resume. It has been a great start for Utah, but it will get its biggest test of the year when it takes on BYU.

    These two schools have a bitter rivalry on the football field and will get a piece of it on the hardwood this weekend. BYU has yet to really be tested, but the rival Utes will look to pull off the upset and stay undefeated on the year.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    BYU at Utah

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Mountain (OUT)
    9:30
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
