BYU vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

How to Watch BYU vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The BYU Cougars (10-2) take on the Vanderbilt Commodores (7-4) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. BYU
- Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Stan Sheriff Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
BYU
-5.5
132.5 points
Key Stats for Vanderbilt vs. BYU
- The 75.3 points per game the Cougars put up are 15.2 more points than the Commodores give up (60.1).
- The Commodores put up an average of 70.0 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 63.4 the Cougars give up.
- This season, the Cougars have a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.8% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Commodores' opponents have knocked down.
BYU Players to Watch
- Alex Barcello paces his squad in both points (18.9) and assists (2.8) per contest, and also puts up 2.8 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Te'Jon Lucas puts up a team-leading 4.9 assists per contest. He is also putting up 10.4 points and 2.5 rebounds, shooting 41.9% from the field.
- Caleb Lohner is tops on his squad in rebounds per contest (7.5), and also averages 7.3 points and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Fousseyni Traore is posting 6.9 points, 0.8 assists and 6.4 rebounds per contest.
- Seneca Knight puts up 6.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Jordan Wright is the Commodores' top rebounder (6.3 per game), and he produces 12.5 points and 1.5 assists.
- Quentin Millora-Brown is putting up 5.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 64.1% of his shots from the floor.
- The Commodores get 7.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game from Myles Stute.
- Jamaine Mann is posting 6.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game, making 59.5% of his shots from the floor.
How To Watch
December
23
2021
Diamond Head Classic: BYU vs. Vanderbilt
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
