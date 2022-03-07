Skip to main content

How to Watch CAA Semifinal: UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UNC Wilmington and Charleston play Monday night in the second semifinal of the men's basketball CAA tournament.

UNC Wilmington won its fourth straight game on Sunday when it beat Elon 75-58 in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament. The Seahawks avenged an earlier season loss to the Phoenix to get the win.

How to Watch CAA Semifinal: UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 7, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Seahawks came into the tournament 22-8 and 15-3 in the CAA, which got them the No. 2 seed in the tournament.

They had a great regular season and are trying to cap it off with a tournament championship.

First, though, they must get through a Charleston team that is coming off a huge upset of third-seeded Hofstra.

The Cougars were playing their second straight game against the Pride, but this time they got the win. They lost the first time they played on Monday, 89-84, but played one of their best games of the year on Sunday in a 92-76 win.

It was just Charleston's third win in the last seven games, as it stumbled at end the regular season.

The Cougars finished the year 17-14 and just 8-10 in the CAA, but are now trying to earn a surprise berth into the championship game if they can pull off another upset on Monday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
7
2022

CAA Semifinal: UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 26, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives for the basket between Portland Trail Blazers Center Jusuf Nurkic (27) and guard CJ McCollum (3) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Jazz vs. Mavericks

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots a ball over Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Lakers vs. Spurs

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_11795411
College Basketball

How to Watch CAA Semifinal: UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Feb 14, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) gets a pass in front of Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
uconn women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Connecticut vs Villanova in Women's College Basketball

By Justin Carter31 minutes ago
Rodeo
Rodeo

How to Watch RodeoHouston Super Series III: Round 2

By Justin Carter31 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) celebrates with left wing Sonny Milano (12) and left wing Rickard Rakell (67) after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) skates with the puck in the third period against the Dallas Stars at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in the third period at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy