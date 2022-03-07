UNC Wilmington and Charleston play Monday night in the second semifinal of the men's basketball CAA tournament.

UNC Wilmington won its fourth straight game on Sunday when it beat Elon 75-58 in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament. The Seahawks avenged an earlier season loss to the Phoenix to get the win.

How to Watch CAA Semifinal: UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 7, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

The Seahawks came into the tournament 22-8 and 15-3 in the CAA, which got them the No. 2 seed in the tournament.

They had a great regular season and are trying to cap it off with a tournament championship.

First, though, they must get through a Charleston team that is coming off a huge upset of third-seeded Hofstra.

The Cougars were playing their second straight game against the Pride, but this time they got the win. They lost the first time they played on Monday, 89-84, but played one of their best games of the year on Sunday in a 92-76 win.

It was just Charleston's third win in the last seven games, as it stumbled at end the regular season.

The Cougars finished the year 17-14 and just 8-10 in the CAA, but are now trying to earn a surprise berth into the championship game if they can pull off another upset on Monday night.

