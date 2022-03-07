How to Watch CAA Semifinal: UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
UNC Wilmington won its fourth straight game on Sunday when it beat Elon 75-58 in the quarterfinals of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament. The Seahawks avenged an earlier season loss to the Phoenix to get the win.
How to Watch CAA Semifinal: UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: March 7, 2022
Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
TV: CBSSN
Live stream the UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The Seahawks came into the tournament 22-8 and 15-3 in the CAA, which got them the No. 2 seed in the tournament.
They had a great regular season and are trying to cap it off with a tournament championship.
First, though, they must get through a Charleston team that is coming off a huge upset of third-seeded Hofstra.
The Cougars were playing their second straight game against the Pride, but this time they got the win. They lost the first time they played on Monday, 89-84, but played one of their best games of the year on Sunday in a 92-76 win.
It was just Charleston's third win in the last seven games, as it stumbled at end the regular season.
The Cougars finished the year 17-14 and just 8-10 in the CAA, but are now trying to earn a surprise berth into the championship game if they can pull off another upset on Monday night.
Regional restrictions may apply.