How to Watch CAA Semifinals: Delaware vs. Towson in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Delaware and Towson meet up in the first semifinal of the CAA men's basketball tournament on Monday night.

Top-seeded Towson got a battle in the quarterfinals against Northeastern on Sunday, but was able to get the 68-61 win to keep its tournament hopes alive.

How to Watch CAA Semifinals: Delaware vs. Towson in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 7, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Delaware vs. Towson game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win was the eighth straight for the Tigers and helped them avenge an upset loss to the Huskies back on Feb. 5. Northeastern played them tough all three times they played, but the Tigers just had too much this time around.

Now Towson must take on fifth-seeded Delaware in the semifinals on Monday night.

The Blue Hens snapped a three-game losing streak on Sunday when it beat Drexel, 66-56, in the quarterfinals. They had split the season series with the Dragons.

Delaware and Towson played just one time this year, with the Tigers winning 69-62. They did start to play a couple of days later with the Blue Hens winning by nine, but the game was halted due to unsafe court conditions and considered a no-contest.

The Tigers come in as the top seed, but Delaware has proven it can play with them, which should make this a great first semifinal game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
7
2022

CAA Semifinals: Delaware vs. Towson

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
