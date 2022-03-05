How to Watch Cal at Arizona in Men's College Basketball

Arizona hosts Cal on Saturday looking to win its third straight game and send the seniors out with a win

Arizona has already clinched the Pac-12 regular-season title, but is still looking to cement itself as a number one seed for the NCAA Tournament.

How to Watch Cal at Arizona in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 5, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)

Live stream the Cal at Arizona game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats were tripped up by Colorado last Saturday but bounced back with a 91-71 win at No. 16 USC and then beat Stanford 81-69 on Thursday for their second win in a row.

They now sit 27-3 overall and an impressive 17-2 in the Pac-12. Saturday they will look to finish off a great regular season with a win against a Cal team that they beat by 25 earlier this season.

The Golden Bears were blown out in that game and have won just three games since. All three of those wins have come in the last six games as they have played much better down the stretch.

The wins, though, haven't been against a team the quality of Arizona and Saturday's game is going to be tough for them.

It may be a battle but the Golden Bears will look to catch the Wildcats looking ahead to the tournament and get a big upset win.

Regional restrictions may apply.