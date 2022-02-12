How to Watch Cal at Oregon in Men's College Basketball

Cal hits the road to Oregon on Saturday looking to win its second straight game

Cal plays its seconds straight game in the state of Oregon on Saturday after it beat Oregon State on Wednesday 63-61.

How to Watch Cal at Oregon in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Cal at Oregon game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win snapped a 10 game losing streak for the Golden Bears and was just their third Pac-12 win of the season.

Cal had been in a huge slump after starting the year 9-5 overall and 2-1 in conference play. The Golden Bears were close to snapping out of their streak multiple times but failed to close out any games, but Wednesday they finally got over the hump to get the win and the season sweep of the Beavers.

Saturday afternoon they get another tough test when they take on an Oregon team that has won four straight.

The Ducks beat Stanford on Thursday night 68-60 in the first of three straight home games.

Oregon is now 9-3 in the Pac-12 and 16-7 overall as they continue to be one of the hottest teams in the conference.

The Ducks have risen to a second-place tie in the Pac-12 and are a big favorite on Saturday against Cal.

Regional restrictions may apply.