How to Watch Cal at Oregon State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cal and Oregon State are both looking to snap long losing streaks on Wednesday night in Pac-12 action.

Cal hits the road for the first of two straight games in the state of Oregon on Wednesday night when it visits Oregon State.

How to Watch Cal at Oregon State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Cal at Oregon State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Golden Bears are looking to snap a 10-game losing streak with a win. They have been close, as six of their losses have come by single digits, but the bounces have not gone their way during this funk.

Wednesday, they get a great opportunity to get that elusive win as they take on an Oregon State team that has lost seven straight.

The Beavers have gone from losing a ton of games by close scores to being blown out recently. It appears that the losing has taken a toll on them in recent weeks.

Oregon State is now just 3-17 overall and 1-9 in the Pac-12. The Beavers seem a far cry from where they were at the end of last season when they made a surprise run in the NCAA Tournament.

While that doesn't appear likely to happen again, they can still win a few games and play spoiler the rest of the way.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
9
2022

Cal at Oregon State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
11:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
