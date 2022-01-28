Skip to main content

How to Watch Cal at UCLA in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA goes for its fifth straight win Thursday night when it hosts Cal in Pac-12 play.

UCLA picked up its biggest win of the year Tuesday night when it took down No. 3 Arizona, 75-59. The Bruins used a big first half to build an 11-point halftime lead and cruised in the second half.

The win moved them into a first-place tie with the Wildcats in the Pac-12 at 6-1. The Bruins have recovered nicely since suffering their only conference loss to Oregon in overtime.

UCLA has won four straight since and once again is playing like one of the best teams in the country.

Thursday, the Bruins will look to stay hot and avoid a letdown against a Cal team that has lost five straight.

The Golden Bears have not won since they beat Arizona State 74-50 back on Jan. 2. That win was their fifth in a row and had them at 2-1 in the Pac-12.

It hasn't been a good run since, as they have dropped those five including an eight-point loss to UCLA on Jan. 8.

Cal is now desperate for a win, but the Golden Bears will have to play great Thursday if they want to pull off the huge road upset against UCLA.

Jan 22, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) and guard Johnny Juzang (3) and guard Tyger Campbell (10) and guard Jules Bernard (1) react during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
