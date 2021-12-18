Cal Baptist vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cal Baptist vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 11, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Dalen Terry (4) and teammate Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) celebrate a 83-79 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 11, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Dalen Terry (4) and teammate Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) celebrate a 83-79 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 8 Arizona Wildcats (10-0) will attempt to continue a 10-game win streak when they host the Cal Baptist Lancers (8-2) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at McKale Center. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Cal Baptist

    Arizona vs Cal Baptist Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Arizona

    -27.5

    161 points

    Key Stats for Arizona vs. Cal Baptist

    • The Wildcats score 28.4 more points per game (91.7) than the Lancers allow (63.3).
    • The Lancers' 73.6 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 63.1 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
    • The Wildcats are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 9.9 percentage points higher than the 39.7% the Lancers allow to opponents.
    • The Lancers are shooting 48.8% from the field, 12.4% higher than the 36.4% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

    Arizona Players to Watch

    • Christian Koloko posts a team-leading 7 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 13.8 points and 1.1 assists, shooting 62.4% from the floor.
    • Azuolas Tubelis is posting 15.8 points, 2.9 assists and 6.8 rebounds per contest.
    • Bennedict Mathurin is tops on the Wildcats at 17.7 points per game, while also putting up 1.8 assists and 6.9 rebounds.
    • Kerr Kriisa leads the Wildcats at 5.4 assists per game, while also averaging 2.7 rebounds and 12.4 points.
    • Dalen Terry puts up 6.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the field.

    Cal Baptist Players to Watch

    • Taran Armstrong is No. 1 on the Lancers in assists (8.3 per game), and posts 12 points and 7.4 rebounds. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Daniel Akin is No. 1 on the Lancers in scoring (13.6 points per game) and rebounding (7.8), and posts 2.1 assists. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
    • The Lancers receive 11 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Reed Nottage.
    • Chance Hunter is putting up 7.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 42.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per contest.
    • Ty Rowell is posting 8.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, making 43.2% of his shots from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    California Baptist at Arizona

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    boxing
    Boxing

    How to Watch PBC Fight Night: Hitchins vs. Hawkins

    3 minutes ago
    arizona basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch California Baptist at Arizona

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) shoots the ball over Lehigh Mountain Hawks forward Dominic Parolin (35) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Syracuse vs. Lehigh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) shoots the ball over Lehigh Mountain Hawks forward Dominic Parolin (35) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Lehigh vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) celebrates a three pointer against the Rider Broncs in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Clemson vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Erik Stevenson (10) celebrates a three pointer against the Rider Broncs in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    South Carolina vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Dalen Terry (4) and teammate Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) celebrate a 83-79 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Cal Baptist vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Dalen Terry (4) and teammate Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) celebrate a 83-79 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arizona vs. Cal Baptist: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA;Liberty Flames running back Joshua Mack (8) runs the ball against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan: LendingTree Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/18/2021

    18 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy