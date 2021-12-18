Cal Baptist vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Dec 11, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Dalen Terry (4) and teammate Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) celebrate a 83-79 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 8 Arizona Wildcats (10-0) will attempt to continue a 10-game win streak when they host the Cal Baptist Lancers (8-2) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at McKale Center. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Cal Baptist

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: McKale Center

McKale Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Arizona -27.5 161 points

Key Stats for Arizona vs. Cal Baptist

The Wildcats score 28.4 more points per game (91.7) than the Lancers allow (63.3).

The Lancers' 73.6 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 63.1 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

The Wildcats are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 9.9 percentage points higher than the 39.7% the Lancers allow to opponents.

The Lancers are shooting 48.8% from the field, 12.4% higher than the 36.4% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Arizona Players to Watch

Christian Koloko posts a team-leading 7 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 13.8 points and 1.1 assists, shooting 62.4% from the floor.

Azuolas Tubelis is posting 15.8 points, 2.9 assists and 6.8 rebounds per contest.

Bennedict Mathurin is tops on the Wildcats at 17.7 points per game, while also putting up 1.8 assists and 6.9 rebounds.

Kerr Kriisa leads the Wildcats at 5.4 assists per game, while also averaging 2.7 rebounds and 12.4 points.

Dalen Terry puts up 6.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the field.

Cal Baptist Players to Watch