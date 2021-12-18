Cal Baptist vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Cal Baptist vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 8 Arizona Wildcats (10-0) will attempt to continue a 10-game win streak when they host the Cal Baptist Lancers (8-2) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at McKale Center. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Arizona vs. Cal Baptist
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: McKale Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Arizona
-27.5
161 points
Key Stats for Arizona vs. Cal Baptist
- The Wildcats score 28.4 more points per game (91.7) than the Lancers allow (63.3).
- The Lancers' 73.6 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 63.1 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- The Wildcats are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 9.9 percentage points higher than the 39.7% the Lancers allow to opponents.
- The Lancers are shooting 48.8% from the field, 12.4% higher than the 36.4% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
Arizona Players to Watch
- Christian Koloko posts a team-leading 7 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 13.8 points and 1.1 assists, shooting 62.4% from the floor.
- Azuolas Tubelis is posting 15.8 points, 2.9 assists and 6.8 rebounds per contest.
- Bennedict Mathurin is tops on the Wildcats at 17.7 points per game, while also putting up 1.8 assists and 6.9 rebounds.
- Kerr Kriisa leads the Wildcats at 5.4 assists per game, while also averaging 2.7 rebounds and 12.4 points.
- Dalen Terry puts up 6.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the field.
Cal Baptist Players to Watch
- Taran Armstrong is No. 1 on the Lancers in assists (8.3 per game), and posts 12 points and 7.4 rebounds. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Daniel Akin is No. 1 on the Lancers in scoring (13.6 points per game) and rebounding (7.8), and posts 2.1 assists. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- The Lancers receive 11 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Reed Nottage.
- Chance Hunter is putting up 7.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 42.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per contest.
- Ty Rowell is posting 8.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, making 43.2% of his shots from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.
How To Watch
December
18
2021
California Baptist at Arizona
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)