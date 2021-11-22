Cal looks to win its third-straight game Monday when it travels to Florida to take on the No. 23 Gators.

The Cal men's basketball team evened its record Thursday as the Golden Bears beat Southern Utah in double overtime. It was their second straight win after losing their first two games of the year.

How to Watch Cal at Florida Today:

Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Southern Utah had Cal down most of the game on Thursday, but Cal stayed close and finally took control in the second overtime to pick up the big win.

On Monday, the Golden Bears face their toughest test of the season so far when they travel to a Florida team that is 3–0 and coming off a big win over Florida State.

The No. 23 Gators have been playing great to start the year in wins against Elon, Florida State and Milwaukee.

Florida must be happy Colin Castleton came back to school after flirting with the NBA. Castleton leads the Gators with 17.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. He has been nearly unstoppable and is the main reason Florida has started with three straight wins.

On Monday, the Gators will look to protect their home court and stay unbeaten.

