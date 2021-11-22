Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cal Golden Bears at Florida Gators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Cal looks to win its third-straight game Monday when it travels to Florida to take on the No. 23 Gators.
    Author:

    The Cal men's basketball team evened its record Thursday as the Golden Bears beat Southern Utah in double overtime. It was their second straight win after losing their first two games of the year.

    How to Watch Cal at Florida Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 1

    Live stream the Cal at Florida game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Southern Utah had Cal down most of the game on Thursday, but Cal stayed close and finally took control in the second overtime to pick up the big win.

    On Monday, the Golden Bears face their toughest test of the season so far when they travel to a Florida team that is 3–0 and coming off a big win over Florida State.

    The No. 23 Gators have been playing great to start the year in wins against Elon, Florida State and Milwaukee. 

    Florida must be happy Colin Castleton came back to school after flirting with the NBA. Castleton leads the Gators with 17.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. He has been nearly unstoppable and is the main reason Florida has started with three straight wins.

    On Monday, the Gators will look to protect their home court and stay unbeaten.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    Cal Golden Bears at Florida Gators

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    8:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    pittsburgh penguins sydney crosby
    NHL

    How to Watch Penguins at Jets

    2 minutes ago
    chris-paul
    NBA

    How to Watch Suns at Spurs

    2 minutes ago
    florida state college basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Florida State vs. Missouri

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Tyger Campbell (10) is fouled by Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners guard Shaun Williams (1) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Cal at Florida

    2 minutes ago
    Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) shoots a three-pointer over Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang (22) during the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Sam Owens/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Western Michigan at Iowa

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker (8) defends in front of center Christian Wood (35) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) battle for the loose ball on the floor during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 17, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) shoots as Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) and center Daniel Theis (27) look on during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 101-89. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) drives to the basket as New York Knicks guard Kemba Walker (8) defends in front of center Christian Wood (35) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy