How to Watch Cal vs. UNLV

    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cal Golden Bears vs. UNLV Runnin’ Rebels in College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Kevin Kruger looks to take UNLV to the heights that his dad once led the program to against Cal on Saturday.
    Author:

    The Kruger family knows a thing or two about Las Vegas basketball. Lon Kruger coached the Runnin’ Rebels from 2004 through 2011. In that time, the program won back-to-back Mountain West Conference tournaments (2007-08) and UNLV got its first trip to the Sweet Sixteen since the Jerry Tarkanian era.

    Bryce Hamilton flirted with both the NBA and the transfer portal but ultimately decided to remain with UNLV for another year. Kruger will be relying on him a lot this year. 

    Meanwhile, Cal lost its star Matt Bradley in the transfer portal this offseason. The Golden Bears lost their first game of the year, a shocking 80-67 defeat at the hands of UC San Diego. Cal is also dealing with a rash of injuries with five rotation players expected to miss its second consecutive game.

    UNLV leads the all-time series 5-3, but Cal has won the last two matchups heading into tonight’s game. 

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

