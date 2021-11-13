Kevin Kruger looks to take UNLV to the heights that his dad once led the program to against Cal on Saturday.

The Kruger family knows a thing or two about Las Vegas basketball. Lon Kruger coached the Runnin’ Rebels from 2004 through 2011. In that time, the program won back-to-back Mountain West Conference tournaments (2007-08) and UNLV got its first trip to the Sweet Sixteen since the Jerry Tarkanian era.

How to Watch Cal vs. UNLV in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Bryce Hamilton flirted with both the NBA and the transfer portal but ultimately decided to remain with UNLV for another year. Kruger will be relying on him a lot this year.

Meanwhile, Cal lost its star Matt Bradley in the transfer portal this offseason. The Golden Bears lost their first game of the year, a shocking 80-67 defeat at the hands of UC San Diego. Cal is also dealing with a rash of injuries with five rotation players expected to miss its second consecutive game.

UNLV leads the all-time series 5-3, but Cal has won the last two matchups heading into tonight’s game.