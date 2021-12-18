Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Cal State Bakersfield at Colorado in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Colorado goes for its third straight win on Saturday when it hosts CSU Bakersfield
    Colorado has made a living out of just barely getting wins this year as it has won five games either in overtime of by four or fewer points. Its last game was finally different as they beat Milwaukee by 11, but it still has been a nail-biting start to the season for the Buffaloes.

    How to Watch CSU Bakersfield at Colorado in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Network

    Live stream the CSU Bakersfield at Colorado game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    While the games have been close, the Buffaloes have still started the season 8-3. But we still are not sure just how good Colorado will be this year. Two of its three losses have been against ranked teams, but they lost both by double-digits.

    The Buffaloes will get another big chance in their next game when they play No. 7 Kansas, but first they need to keep their focus on CSU Bakersfield.

    The Roadrunners come to Boulder just 4-3 on the season after losing to Abilene Christian on Wednesday night 69-59.

    The loss snapped a four-game winning streak that included a big win over a good Boise State team when it held the Broncos to just 39 points.

    CSU Bakersfield has also played UCLA but lost by 37 points in its season opener.

    Saturday it hopes its second game against a Pac-12 opponent will go better as it tries to finally send Colorado home with a close upset loss.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Cal State Bakersfield at Colorado in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
