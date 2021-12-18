How to Watch Cal State Bakersfield at Colorado

Colorado goes for its third straight win on Saturday when it hosts CSU Bakersfield

Colorado has made a living out of just barely getting wins this year as it has won five games either in overtime of by four or fewer points. Its last game was finally different as they beat Milwaukee by 11, but it still has been a nail-biting start to the season for the Buffaloes.

How to Watch CSU Bakersfield at Colorado in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the CSU Bakersfield at Colorado game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While the games have been close, the Buffaloes have still started the season 8-3. But we still are not sure just how good Colorado will be this year. Two of its three losses have been against ranked teams, but they lost both by double-digits.

The Buffaloes will get another big chance in their next game when they play No. 7 Kansas, but first they need to keep their focus on CSU Bakersfield.

The Roadrunners come to Boulder just 4-3 on the season after losing to Abilene Christian on Wednesday night 69-59.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak that included a big win over a good Boise State team when it held the Broncos to just 39 points.

CSU Bakersfield has also played UCLA but lost by 37 points in its season opener.

Saturday it hopes its second game against a Pac-12 opponent will go better as it tries to finally send Colorado home with a close upset loss.

