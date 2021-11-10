Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cal State Bakersfield vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 2 UCLA looks to make another Final Four run this season.
    Author:

    The UCLA men's basketball team made a surprise run to the Final Four last season, and they will look to build on that success this year, starting with Tuesday's opener against Cal State Bakersfield.

    How to Watch Roadrunners vs. Bruins:

    Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 11 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Network

    Live stream the Roadrunners at Bruins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Tyger Campbell, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Johnny Juzang and Cody Roley are all back for the Bruins, and the goal is to get back to the Final Four. Freshman wing Peyton Watson also could make a big impact for UCLA.

    Bruins coach Mick Cronin has helped rebuild UCLA and bring back the championship mentality that John Wooden had once bestowed upon the program.

    Cal State Bakersfield is a senior-laden team that will look for an upset Tuesday. The Roadrunners are entering their second season in the Big West and are hungry for an invitation to the NCAA tournament.

    This opener will give them the chance to see how they match up with the best of the best in college basketball.

    Regional restrictions apply

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Cal State Bakersfield vs. UCLA

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
    Time
    11:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    UCLA Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Cal State Bakersfield vs. UCLA

    4 minutes ago
    Orgeon State
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Portland State at Oregon State

    34 minutes ago
    Arizona Wildcats
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northern Arizona at Arizona

    34 minutes ago
    Mar 29, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Cougars guard Quentin Grimes (24) shoots the ball against Oregon State Beavers guard Ethan Thompson (5) during the second half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Portland State vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Feb 27, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Azuolas Tubelis (10) shoots the winning two point shot during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Rebecca Sasnett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northern Arizona vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Akron Zips guard Loren Cristian Jackson (1) celebrates after a basket against the Buffalo Bulls during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Akron vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    56 minutes ago
    Nov 25, 2020; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Rocket Watts (2) dribbles the ball against Eastern Michigan Eagles guard Yeikson Montero (0) during the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Eastern Michigan vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    57 minutes ago
    Stanford Cardinal
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Tarleton at Stanford

    1 hour ago
    Basketball Fans 4
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Longwood at Iowa

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy