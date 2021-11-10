How to Watch Cal State Bakersfield vs. UCLA

No. 2 UCLA looks to make another Final Four run this season.

The UCLA men's basketball team made a surprise run to the Final Four last season, and they will look to build on that success this year, starting with Tuesday's opener against Cal State Bakersfield.

Tyger Campbell, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Johnny Juzang and Cody Roley are all back for the Bruins, and the goal is to get back to the Final Four. Freshman wing Peyton Watson also could make a big impact for UCLA.

Bruins coach Mick Cronin has helped rebuild UCLA and bring back the championship mentality that John Wooden had once bestowed upon the program.

Cal State Bakersfield is a senior-laden team that will look for an upset Tuesday. The Roadrunners are entering their second season in the Big West and are hungry for an invitation to the NCAA tournament.

This opener will give them the chance to see how they match up with the best of the best in college basketball.

