Cal State Fullerton makes the long trip to Hawaii for a Big West battle with the Rainbow Warriors in men's basketball.

Cal State Fullerton plays the second of four straight road games on Saturday when it heads to the Aloha State to take on Hawaii.

How to Watch Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The first game of the road trip did not go well as the Titans lost to Long Beach State 71-61. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak and was just their second in the Big West this year.

It was also just their second loss in the last 15 games overall as they have turned around the season since starting just 4-5.

The Titans will now look to bounce back against a Hawaii team that has lost three straight.

The losing streak comes after the Rainbow Warriors won seven straight and had them 6-0 in the Big West.

Now, they are just 6-3 and two games back of first-place Long Beach State.

These two teams were supposed to play back on Jan. 6 but it was canceled due to COVID-19 so this will be their only meeting of the year.

It is a big game for both teams as Cal State Fullerton is looking to stay close to first place, while Hawaii is looking to snap a four-game losing streak and pull into a tie with the Titans.

