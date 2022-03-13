How to Watch Cal State Fullerton vs. Long Beach State Big West Championship

Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach State battle for the Big West Championship on Saturday night.

Cal State Fullerton avenged an earlier season loss to Hawaii on Friday when it beat the Rainbow Warriors 58-46.

How to Watch the Big West Championship Cal State Fullerton vs. Long Beach State:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The win was the third straight for the Titans as they had beat UC Davis in back-to-back games to end the regular season and first game of the tournament.

The Titans have now won six of their last eight games as they try and make a push for the automatic bid for the Big West on Saturday night.

Long Beach State will try and keep them from getting that bid as it goes for its fifth straight win.

The 49ers beat Cal State Bakersfield and UC Santa Barbara to make the finals after they won two straight to finish the regular season.

They beat the Titans 71-61 back on February 8th and will look to do it again on Saturday night as they try and make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012 and just the 10th time in program history.

