    • November 10, 2021
    How to Watch Cal State Northridge Matadors at USC Trojans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Cal State Northridge stays in state as it travels to USC to open the men's basketball season Tuesday.
    The Cal State Northridge men's basketball team will look to pull off a huge upset Tuesday night when it travels to USC. The Matadors have struggled on the court over the last decade, but they will aim for a strong start against the Trojans.

    How to Watch Cal State Northridge at USC Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Network

    Live stream the Cal State Northridge at USC game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Matadors have a new head coach for this year. Trent Johnson, who is a former head coach at Stanford, has come out of retirement to take over and will look to lead the Matadors to a rare winning season.

    USC will look to start the Matadors season off with a loss as it tries to build off a great end to the season last year.

    The Trojans finished the 2020-21 season off with a surprise run to the Elite Eight, which included a 34-point blowout win of No. 3 seed Kansas in the second round. They lost to Gonzaga in the Elite Eight, but it was still a great ending and one they will look to continue this season.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Cal State Northridge Matadors at USC Trojans

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
