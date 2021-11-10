How to Watch Cal State Northridge Matadors at USC Trojans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cal State Northridge men's basketball team will look to pull off a huge upset Tuesday night when it travels to USC. The Matadors have struggled on the court over the last decade, but they will aim for a strong start against the Trojans.
How to Watch Cal State Northridge at USC Today:
Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021
Game Time: 9 p.m. ET
TV: Pac-12 Network
The Matadors have a new head coach for this year. Trent Johnson, who is a former head coach at Stanford, has come out of retirement to take over and will look to lead the Matadors to a rare winning season.
USC will look to start the Matadors season off with a loss as it tries to build off a great end to the season last year.
The Trojans finished the 2020-21 season off with a surprise run to the Elite Eight, which included a 34-point blowout win of No. 3 seed Kansas in the second round. They lost to Gonzaga in the Elite Eight, but it was still a great ending and one they will look to continue this season.
