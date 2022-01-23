How to Watch Cal vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The California Golden Bears (9-9, 2-5 Pac-12) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (15-1, 5-0 Pac-12) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Haas Pavilion.
- Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Haas Pavilion
Key Stats for Cal vs. Arizona
- The Wildcats average 88.3 points per game, 25.6 more points than the 62.7 the Golden Bears allow.
- The Golden Bears score an average of 64.6 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 63.9 the Wildcats allow.
- The Wildcats are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.
- The Golden Bears are shooting 44.2% from the field, 7.9% higher than the 36.3% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
Arizona Players to Watch
- Bennedict Mathurin leads the Wildcats in scoring, tallying 17.7 points per game to go with 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
- Christian Koloko leads Arizona in rebounding, averaging 6.8 per game, while Kerr Kriisa leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.1 in each contest.
- Kriisa leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Dalen Terry is Arizona's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Koloko leads them in blocks with 3.3 per contest.
Cal Players to Watch
- Jordan Shepherd is at the top of the Golden Bears scoring leaderboard with 14.3 points per game. He also pulls down 2.7 rebounds and dishes out 2.6 assists per game.
- Cal's leader in rebounds is Andre Kelly with 8.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Joel Brown with 3.2 per game.
- Grant Anticevich makes 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Bears.
- Shepherd (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cal while Kelly (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/22/2021
Tennessee
L 77-73
Away
1/3/2022
Washington
W 95-79
Home
1/13/2022
Colorado
W 76-55
Home
1/15/2022
Utah
W 82-64
Home
1/20/2022
Stanford
W 85-57
Away
1/23/2022
Cal
-
Away
1/25/2022
UCLA
-
Away
1/29/2022
Arizona State
-
Home
2/3/2022
UCLA
-
Home
2/5/2022
USC
-
Home
2/10/2022
Washington State
-
Away
Cal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/2/2022
Arizona State
W 74-50
Home
1/6/2022
USC
L 77-63
Home
1/8/2022
UCLA
L 60-52
Home
1/12/2022
Washington
L 64-55
Away
1/15/2022
Washington State
L 65-57
Away
1/23/2022
Arizona
-
Home
1/27/2022
UCLA
-
Away
1/29/2022
USC
-
Away
2/1/2022
Stanford
-
Away
2/3/2022
Washington
-
Home
2/5/2022
Washington State
-
Home
