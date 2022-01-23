Dec 22, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) reacts to being called for a foul against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (9-9, 2-5 Pac-12) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (15-1, 5-0 Pac-12) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Haas Pavilion.

How to Watch Cal vs. Arizona

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

3:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Haas Pavilion

Haas Pavilion

Key Stats for Cal vs. Arizona

The Wildcats average 88.3 points per game, 25.6 more points than the 62.7 the Golden Bears allow.

The Golden Bears score an average of 64.6 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 63.9 the Wildcats allow.

The Wildcats are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.

The Golden Bears are shooting 44.2% from the field, 7.9% higher than the 36.3% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Arizona Players to Watch

Bennedict Mathurin leads the Wildcats in scoring, tallying 17.7 points per game to go with 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Christian Koloko leads Arizona in rebounding, averaging 6.8 per game, while Kerr Kriisa leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.1 in each contest.

Kriisa leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Dalen Terry is Arizona's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Koloko leads them in blocks with 3.3 per contest.

Cal Players to Watch

Jordan Shepherd is at the top of the Golden Bears scoring leaderboard with 14.3 points per game. He also pulls down 2.7 rebounds and dishes out 2.6 assists per game.

Cal's leader in rebounds is Andre Kelly with 8.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Joel Brown with 3.2 per game.

Grant Anticevich makes 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Bears.

Shepherd (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cal while Kelly (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/22/2021 Tennessee L 77-73 Away 1/3/2022 Washington W 95-79 Home 1/13/2022 Colorado W 76-55 Home 1/15/2022 Utah W 82-64 Home 1/20/2022 Stanford W 85-57 Away 1/23/2022 Cal - Away 1/25/2022 UCLA - Away 1/29/2022 Arizona State - Home 2/3/2022 UCLA - Home 2/5/2022 USC - Home 2/10/2022 Washington State - Away

Cal Schedule