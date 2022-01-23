Skip to main content

How to Watch Cal vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) reacts to being called for a foul against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (9-9, 2-5 Pac-12) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (15-1, 5-0 Pac-12) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Haas Pavilion.

How to Watch Cal vs. Arizona

Key Stats for Cal vs. Arizona

  • The Wildcats average 88.3 points per game, 25.6 more points than the 62.7 the Golden Bears allow.
  • The Golden Bears score an average of 64.6 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 63.9 the Wildcats allow.
  • The Wildcats are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.
  • The Golden Bears are shooting 44.2% from the field, 7.9% higher than the 36.3% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Arizona Players to Watch

  • Bennedict Mathurin leads the Wildcats in scoring, tallying 17.7 points per game to go with 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
  • Christian Koloko leads Arizona in rebounding, averaging 6.8 per game, while Kerr Kriisa leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.1 in each contest.
  • Kriisa leads the Wildcats in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Dalen Terry is Arizona's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Koloko leads them in blocks with 3.3 per contest.

Cal Players to Watch

  • Jordan Shepherd is at the top of the Golden Bears scoring leaderboard with 14.3 points per game. He also pulls down 2.7 rebounds and dishes out 2.6 assists per game.
  • Cal's leader in rebounds is Andre Kelly with 8.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Joel Brown with 3.2 per game.
  • Grant Anticevich makes 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Bears.
  • Shepherd (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Cal while Kelly (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Arizona Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

Tennessee

L 77-73

Away

1/3/2022

Washington

W 95-79

Home

1/13/2022

Colorado

W 76-55

Home

1/15/2022

Utah

W 82-64

Home

1/20/2022

Stanford

W 85-57

Away

1/23/2022

Cal

-

Away

1/25/2022

UCLA

-

Away

1/29/2022

Arizona State

-

Home

2/3/2022

UCLA

-

Home

2/5/2022

USC

-

Home

2/10/2022

Washington State

-

Away

Cal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

Arizona State

W 74-50

Home

1/6/2022

USC

L 77-63

Home

1/8/2022

UCLA

L 60-52

Home

1/12/2022

Washington

L 64-55

Away

1/15/2022

Washington State

L 65-57

Away

1/23/2022

Arizona

-

Home

1/27/2022

UCLA

-

Away

1/29/2022

USC

-

Away

2/1/2022

Stanford

-

Away

2/3/2022

Washington

-

Home

2/5/2022

Washington State

-

Home

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Arizona at California

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

