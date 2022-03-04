Skip to main content

How to Watch Cal vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; California Golden Bears forward Grant Anticevich (15) drives to the basket againstOregon Ducks forward Quincy Guerrier (13) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats (27-3, 17-2 Pac-12) will host the California Golden Bears (12-18, 5-14 Pac-12) after winning 16 straight home games. The contest begins at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Cal

Key Stats for Arizona vs. Cal

  • The Wildcats average 84.5 points per game, 19.2 more points than the 65.3 the Golden Bears give up.
  • The Golden Bears average only 3.7 fewer points per game (63.2) than the Wildcats allow (66.9).
  • The Wildcats make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
  • The Golden Bears' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (38.2%).

Arizona Players to Watch

  • Bennedict Mathurin leads the Wildcats at 17.4 points per contest, while also putting up 2.5 assists and 5.7 rebounds.
  • Christian Koloko is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (7.2), and also puts up 11.9 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 2.9 blocked shots (eighth in the country).
  • Azuolas Tubelis posts 15 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 54.9% from the floor.
  • Dalen Terry puts up 7.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Kerr Kriisa is tops on his team in assists per game (5), and also puts up 10.3 points and 2.6 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Cal Players to Watch

  • Jordan Shepherd is No. 1 on the Golden Bears in scoring (14.4 points per game) and assists (2.4), and posts 2.9 rebounds. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Grant Anticevich is posting a team-leading 6.8 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 10 points and 1 assists, making 38.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.
  • Andre Kelly gets the Golden Bears 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Joel Brown is the Golden Bears' top assist man (3.3 per game), and he produces 4.9 points and 3.6 rebounds.
  • The Golden Bears receive 7.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Jalen Celestine.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

California at Arizona

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

