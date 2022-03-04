How to Watch Cal vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats (27-3, 17-2 Pac-12) will host the California Golden Bears (12-18, 5-14 Pac-12) after winning 16 straight home games. The contest begins at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

How to Watch Arizona vs. Cal

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: McKale Center

Key Stats for Arizona vs. Cal

The Wildcats average 84.5 points per game, 19.2 more points than the 65.3 the Golden Bears give up.

The Golden Bears average only 3.7 fewer points per game (63.2) than the Wildcats allow (66.9).

The Wildcats make 49.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

The Golden Bears' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (38.2%).

Arizona Players to Watch

Bennedict Mathurin leads the Wildcats at 17.4 points per contest, while also putting up 2.5 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

Christian Koloko is tops on his team in rebounds per contest (7.2), and also puts up 11.9 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 2.9 blocked shots (eighth in the country).

Azuolas Tubelis posts 15 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 54.9% from the floor.

Dalen Terry puts up 7.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kerr Kriisa is tops on his team in assists per game (5), and also puts up 10.3 points and 2.6 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Cal Players to Watch