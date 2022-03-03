Cal heads to Arizona State on Thursday night looking to win its second straight game.

Cal starts a two-game road trip to end the season Thursday at Arizona State looking to build off its great defensive performance on Saturday against Stanford.

How to Watch Cal at Arizona State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 3, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

The Golden Bears held the Cardinal to just 39 points in the 14 point win. The impressive performance was their third win in the last five games and improved their Pac-12 record to 5-13 on the year.

Cal has been playing much better and Thursday it will look to take down Arizona State for the second time this year.

The Sun Devils were beaten by Cal way back on January 2nd and will be looking to avenge that loss and win their third straight game.

Arizona State is back home for two to end the year after playing three straight on the road.

The Sun Devils lost the first game on the road at UCLA, but turned the tables and beat a good Colorado team and then slipped by Utah.

They are now 8-10 in the Pac-12 and are looking to get back to .500 with two wins to the end starting with Cal on Thursday night.

