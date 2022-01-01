Cal vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    How to Watch Cal vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 14, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) and forward Jalen Graham (2) celebrate their win against the Creighton Bluejays in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The California Golden Bears (8-5, 0-0 Pac-12) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-7, 0-0 Pac-12) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Haas Pavilion. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Cal vs. Arizona State

    Key Stats for Cal vs. Arizona State

    • The 66.3 points per game the Golden Bears average are the same as the Sun Devils give up.
    • The Sun Devils' 64.2 points per game are only 1.7 more points than the 62.5 the Golden Bears allow.
    • The Golden Bears are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Sun Devils allow to opponents.

    Cal Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Golden Bears is Andre Kelly, who averages 14.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.
    • Joel Brown is Cal's best passer, distributing 3.0 assists per game while scoring 6.0 PPG.
    • Grant Anticevich makes more threes per game than any other member of the Golden Bears, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.
    • Jordan Shepherd and Kelly lead Cal on the defensive end, with Shepherd leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Kelly in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

    Arizona State Players to Watch

    • DJ Horne is the top scorer for the Sun Devils with 13.3 points per game. He also adds 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game to his statistics.
    • Arizona State's leader in rebounds is Kimani Lawrence with 8.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Marreon Jackson with 4.2 per game.
    • Horne is consistent from deep and leads the Sun Devils with 2.7 made threes per game.
    • Arizona State's leader in steals is Luther Muhammad with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Alonzo Gaffney with 1.6 per game.

    Cal Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Utah

    L 66-58

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Idaho State

    W 72-46

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Santa Clara

    W 72-60

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Dartmouth

    W 61-55

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Pacific (CA)

    W 73-53

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Arizona State

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    USC

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Washington

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Washington State

    -

    Away

    1/23/2022

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    Arizona State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Washington State

    L 51-29

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Oregon

    W 69-67

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Grand Canyon

    W 67-62

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Creighton

    W 58-57

    Away

    12/19/2021

    San Francisco

    L 66-65

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Cal

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    Utah

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Colorado

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    1/29/2022

    Arizona

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Arizona State at California

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

