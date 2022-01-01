Cal vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

How to Watch Cal vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The California Golden Bears (8-5, 0-0 Pac-12) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-7, 0-0 Pac-12) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Haas Pavilion. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Cal vs. Arizona State
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Haas Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Cal vs. Arizona State
- The 66.3 points per game the Golden Bears average are the same as the Sun Devils give up.
- The Sun Devils' 64.2 points per game are only 1.7 more points than the 62.5 the Golden Bears allow.
- The Golden Bears are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Sun Devils allow to opponents.
Cal Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Golden Bears is Andre Kelly, who averages 14.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.
- Joel Brown is Cal's best passer, distributing 3.0 assists per game while scoring 6.0 PPG.
- Grant Anticevich makes more threes per game than any other member of the Golden Bears, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.
- Jordan Shepherd and Kelly lead Cal on the defensive end, with Shepherd leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Kelly in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.
Arizona State Players to Watch
- DJ Horne is the top scorer for the Sun Devils with 13.3 points per game. He also adds 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game to his statistics.
- Arizona State's leader in rebounds is Kimani Lawrence with 8.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Marreon Jackson with 4.2 per game.
- Horne is consistent from deep and leads the Sun Devils with 2.7 made threes per game.
- Arizona State's leader in steals is Luther Muhammad with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Alonzo Gaffney with 1.6 per game.
Cal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Utah
L 66-58
Away
12/8/2021
Idaho State
W 72-46
Home
12/11/2021
Santa Clara
W 72-60
Home
12/19/2021
Dartmouth
W 61-55
Home
12/22/2021
Pacific (CA)
W 73-53
Home
1/2/2022
Arizona State
-
Home
1/6/2022
USC
-
Home
1/8/2022
UCLA
-
Home
1/12/2022
Washington
-
Away
1/15/2022
Washington State
-
Away
1/23/2022
Arizona
-
Home
Arizona State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Washington State
L 51-29
Home
12/5/2021
Oregon
W 69-67
Away
12/9/2021
Grand Canyon
W 67-62
Home
12/14/2021
Creighton
W 58-57
Away
12/19/2021
San Francisco
L 66-65
Home
1/2/2022
Cal
-
Away
1/8/2022
Arizona
-
Home
1/13/2022
Utah
-
Home
1/15/2022
Colorado
-
Home
1/22/2022
Stanford
-
Away
1/29/2022
Arizona
-
Away