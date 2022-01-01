Cal vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Dec 14, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) and forward Jalen Graham (2) celebrate their win against the Creighton Bluejays in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (8-5, 0-0 Pac-12) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-7, 0-0 Pac-12) on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Haas Pavilion. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Cal vs. Arizona State

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Haas Pavilion

Key Stats for Cal vs. Arizona State

The 66.3 points per game the Golden Bears average are the same as the Sun Devils give up.

The Sun Devils' 64.2 points per game are only 1.7 more points than the 62.5 the Golden Bears allow.

The Golden Bears are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Sun Devils allow to opponents.

Cal Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Golden Bears is Andre Kelly, who averages 14.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

Joel Brown is Cal's best passer, distributing 3.0 assists per game while scoring 6.0 PPG.

Grant Anticevich makes more threes per game than any other member of the Golden Bears, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.

Jordan Shepherd and Kelly lead Cal on the defensive end, with Shepherd leading the team in steals averaging 1.2 per game and Kelly in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

Arizona State Players to Watch

DJ Horne is the top scorer for the Sun Devils with 13.3 points per game. He also adds 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game to his statistics.

Arizona State's leader in rebounds is Kimani Lawrence with 8.2 per game, and its leader in assists is Marreon Jackson with 4.2 per game.

Horne is consistent from deep and leads the Sun Devils with 2.7 made threes per game.

Arizona State's leader in steals is Luther Muhammad with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Alonzo Gaffney with 1.6 per game.

Cal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Utah L 66-58 Away 12/8/2021 Idaho State W 72-46 Home 12/11/2021 Santa Clara W 72-60 Home 12/19/2021 Dartmouth W 61-55 Home 12/22/2021 Pacific (CA) W 73-53 Home 1/2/2022 Arizona State - Home 1/6/2022 USC - Home 1/8/2022 UCLA - Home 1/12/2022 Washington - Away 1/15/2022 Washington State - Away 1/23/2022 Arizona - Home

Arizona State Schedule