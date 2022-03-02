How to Watch Cal vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marreon Jackson (3) drives past Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona State Sun Devils (12-16, 8-10 Pac-12) host the California Golden Bears (12-17, 5-13 Pac-12) in a matchup of Pac-12 rivals at Desert Financial Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Cal

Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Thursday, March 3, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Desert Financial Arena

Desert Financial Arena Live Stream on fuboTV

Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Cal

The Sun Devils average only 0.1 fewer points per game (65.0) than the Golden Bears allow (65.1).

The Golden Bears score an average of 63.9 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 68.3 the Sun Devils give up to opponents.

The Sun Devils are shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 41.3% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.

The Golden Bears have shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Sun Devils have averaged.

Arizona State Players to Watch

Marreon Jackson leads his squad in assists per game (4.0), and also puts up 10.0 points and 3.9 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Kimani Lawrence leads the Sun Devils at 6.5 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.4 assists and 10.3 points.

Jalen Graham averages 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 49.3% from the floor.

DJ Horne leads his squad in points per game (12.1), and also posts 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Jay Heath is posting 10.7 points, 1.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Cal Players to Watch