How to Watch Cal vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona State Sun Devils (12-16, 8-10 Pac-12) host the California Golden Bears (12-17, 5-13 Pac-12) in a matchup of Pac-12 rivals at Desert Financial Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
How to Watch Arizona State vs. Cal
- Game Day: Thursday, March 3, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Desert Financial Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Arizona State vs. Cal
- The Sun Devils average only 0.1 fewer points per game (65.0) than the Golden Bears allow (65.1).
- The Golden Bears score an average of 63.9 points per game, just 4.4 fewer points than the 68.3 the Sun Devils give up to opponents.
- The Sun Devils are shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 41.3% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.
- The Golden Bears have shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Sun Devils have averaged.
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Marreon Jackson leads his squad in assists per game (4.0), and also puts up 10.0 points and 3.9 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Kimani Lawrence leads the Sun Devils at 6.5 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.4 assists and 10.3 points.
- Jalen Graham averages 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 49.3% from the floor.
- DJ Horne leads his squad in points per game (12.1), and also posts 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Jay Heath is posting 10.7 points, 1.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.
Cal Players to Watch
- Jordan Shepherd is averaging team highs in points (14.6 per game) and assists (2.4). And he is contributing 2.9 rebounds, making 39.2% of his shots from the field and 30.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.
- Grant Anticevich tops the Golden Bears in rebounding (6.8 per game), and posts 10.1 points and 1.0 assists. He also puts up 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Andre Kelly is putting up 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 60.7% of his shots from the field.
- Joel Brown is posting a team-best 3.3 assists per game. And he is contributing 5.0 points and 3.6 rebounds, making 42.2% of his shots from the floor.
- Jalen Celestine is putting up 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from 3-point range, with 1.0 treys per contest.
How To Watch
March
3
2022
California at Arizona State
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)