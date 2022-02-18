How to Watch Cal vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; California Golden Bears forward Blake Welle (42) dribbles the ball while defended by California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22, left) and Lars Thiemann (21, front) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (16-9, 8-7 Pac-12) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the California Golden Bears (11-15, 4-11 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Haas Pavilion. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Cal vs. Colorado

Game Day: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thursday, February 17, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Haas Pavilion

Haas Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Cal vs. Colorado

The Buffaloes put up just 4.2 more points per game (70.3) than the Golden Bears give up (66.1).

The Golden Bears put up an average of 64.6 points per game, just 2.0 fewer points than the 66.6 the Buffaloes allow.

The Buffaloes make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

The Golden Bears have shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Buffaloes have averaged.

Colorado Players to Watch

Jabari Walker leads the Buffaloes in scoring and rebounding, putting up 14.5 points and 9.2 boards per game.

KJ Simpson is Colorado's best passer, dispensing 2.8 assists per game while scoring 6.8 PPG.

The Buffaloes get the most three-point shooting production out of Keeshawn Barthelemy, who makes 1.3 threes per game.

The Colorado steals leader is Walker, who averages 0.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Nique Clifford, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

Cal Players to Watch

Jordan Shepherd is at the top of the Golden Bears scoring leaderboard with 14.6 points per game. He also collects 2.9 rebounds and dishes out 2.4 assists per game.

Andre Kelly has a stat line of 8.4 rebounds, 13.4 points and 0.9 assists per game for Cal to take the top rebound spot on the team. Joel Brown holds the top spot for assists with 3.2 per game, adding 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per outing.

Grant Anticevich is consistent from three-point range and leads the Golden Bears with 1.4 made threes per game.

Cal's leader in steals is Shepherd with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kelly with 0.5 per game.

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/30/2022 Washington State L 70-43 Away 2/3/2022 Oregon L 66-51 Home 2/5/2022 Oregon State W 86-63 Home 2/12/2022 Utah W 81-76 Home 2/15/2022 Oregon State W 90-64 Away 2/17/2022 Cal - Away 2/19/2022 Stanford - Away 2/24/2022 Arizona State - Home 2/26/2022 Arizona - Home 3/5/2022 Utah - Away

