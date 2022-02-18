Skip to main content

How to Watch Cal vs. Colorado: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; California Golden Bears forward Blake Welle (42) dribbles the ball while defended by California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22, left) and Lars Thiemann (21, front) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 12, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; California Golden Bears forward Blake Welle (42) dribbles the ball while defended by California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22, left) and Lars Thiemann (21, front) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes (16-9, 8-7 Pac-12) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the California Golden Bears (11-15, 4-11 Pac-12) on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Haas Pavilion. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Cal vs. Colorado

Key Stats for Cal vs. Colorado

  • The Buffaloes put up just 4.2 more points per game (70.3) than the Golden Bears give up (66.1).
  • The Golden Bears put up an average of 64.6 points per game, just 2.0 fewer points than the 66.6 the Buffaloes allow.
  • The Buffaloes make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Bears have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
  • The Golden Bears have shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Buffaloes have averaged.

Colorado Players to Watch

  • Jabari Walker leads the Buffaloes in scoring and rebounding, putting up 14.5 points and 9.2 boards per game.
  • KJ Simpson is Colorado's best passer, dispensing 2.8 assists per game while scoring 6.8 PPG.
  • The Buffaloes get the most three-point shooting production out of Keeshawn Barthelemy, who makes 1.3 threes per game.
  • The Colorado steals leader is Walker, who averages 0.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Nique Clifford, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

Cal Players to Watch

  • Jordan Shepherd is at the top of the Golden Bears scoring leaderboard with 14.6 points per game. He also collects 2.9 rebounds and dishes out 2.4 assists per game.
  • Andre Kelly has a stat line of 8.4 rebounds, 13.4 points and 0.9 assists per game for Cal to take the top rebound spot on the team. Joel Brown holds the top spot for assists with 3.2 per game, adding 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per outing.
  • Grant Anticevich is consistent from three-point range and leads the Golden Bears with 1.4 made threes per game.
  • Cal's leader in steals is Shepherd with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Kelly with 0.5 per game.

Colorado Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/30/2022

Washington State

L 70-43

Away

2/3/2022

Oregon

L 66-51

Home

2/5/2022

Oregon State

W 86-63

Home

2/12/2022

Utah

W 81-76

Home

2/15/2022

Oregon State

W 90-64

Away

2/17/2022

Cal

-

Away

2/19/2022

Stanford

-

Away

2/24/2022

Arizona State

-

Home

2/26/2022

Arizona

-

Home

3/5/2022

Utah

-

Away

Cal Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/1/2022

Stanford

L 57-50

Away

2/3/2022

Washington

L 84-61

Home

2/5/2022

Washington State

L 68-64

Home

2/9/2022

Oregon State

W 63-61

Away

2/12/2022

Oregon

W 78-64

Away

2/17/2022

Colorado

-

Home

2/19/2022

Utah

-

Home

2/26/2022

Stanford

-

Home

3/3/2022

Arizona State

-

Away

3/5/2022

Arizona

-

Away

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Colorado at California

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 3, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) guards Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17687489
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Texas Legends at Santa Cruz Warriors

5 minutes ago
USATSI_14165955 (1)
College Basketball

How to Watch San Francisco at Saint Mary's

5 minutes ago
portland
College Basketball

How to Watch San Diego at Portland

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17691161
College Basketball

How to Watch Creighton vs. DePaul

5 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) drives for the basket around Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

DePaul vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) drives for the basket around Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Creighton vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Jan 29, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Portland Pilots guard Tyler Robertson (2) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 104-72. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Portland vs. San Diego: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Jan 29, 2022; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against Portland Pilots guard Tyler Robertson (2) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won 104-72. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Diego vs. Portland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/17/2022

5 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy