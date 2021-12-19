Cal vs. Dartmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

How to Watch Cal vs. Dartmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dartmouth Big Green (3-6) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the California Golden Bears (6-5) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Haas Pavilion. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Haas Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Cal vs. Dartmouth
- The Golden Bears average 6.6 fewer points per game (66.2) than the Big Green give up (72.8).
- The Big Green average 7.6 more points per game (71.7) than the Golden Bears allow their opponents to score (64.1).
- This season, the Golden Bears have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 44.3% of shots the Big Green's opponents have made.
- The Big Green have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Golden Bears have averaged.
Cal Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Golden Bears is Andre Kelly, who accumulates 15.2 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
- Jordan Shepherd leads Cal in assists, averaging 2.6 per game while also scoring 14.3 points per contest.
- Grant Anticevich makes more threes per game than any other member of the Golden Bears, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.2 per contest.
- Shepherd and Lars Thiemann lead Cal on the defensive end, with Shepherd leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Thiemann in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.
Dartmouth Players to Watch
- Aaryn Rai has racked up 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Big Green leaderboards in those stat categories.
- Brendan Barry counts for 15.9 points per game, making him the top scorer on Dartmouth's team.
- Barry averages 4.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Big Green.
- Barry (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dartmouth while Garrison Wade (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
Cal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Fresno State
W 65-57
Home
12/2/2021
Oregon State
W 73-61
Home
12/5/2021
Utah
L 66-58
Away
12/8/2021
Idaho State
W 72-46
Home
12/11/2021
Santa Clara
W 72-60
Home
12/19/2021
Dartmouth
-
Home
12/22/2021
Pacific (CA)
-
Home
1/2/2022
Stanford
-
Away
1/6/2022
USC
-
Home
1/8/2022
UCLA
-
Home
1/12/2022
Washington
-
Away
Dartmouth Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Vermont
L 83-65
Away
12/4/2021
FGCU
L 78-68
Away
12/8/2021
Quinnipiac
L 72-69
Home
12/11/2021
Boston University
L 65-62
Home
12/16/2021
Stanford
L 89-78
Away
12/19/2021
Cal
-
Away
12/21/2021
CSU Bakersfield
-
Away
12/29/2021
New Hampshire
-
Home
1/2/2022
Cornell
-
Away
1/7/2022
Yale
-
Away
1/8/2022
Brown
-
Away