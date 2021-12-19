Cal vs. Dartmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Cal vs. Dartmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 19, 2017; South Bend, IN, USA; Dartmouth Big Green guard Aaryn Rai (21) dribbles as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Matt Farrell (5) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dartmouth Big Green (3-6) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the California Golden Bears (6-5) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Haas Pavilion. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Cal vs. Dartmouth

    Key Stats for Cal vs. Dartmouth

    • The Golden Bears average 6.6 fewer points per game (66.2) than the Big Green give up (72.8).
    • The Big Green average 7.6 more points per game (71.7) than the Golden Bears allow their opponents to score (64.1).
    • This season, the Golden Bears have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 44.3% of shots the Big Green's opponents have made.
    • The Big Green have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Golden Bears have averaged.

    Cal Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Golden Bears is Andre Kelly, who accumulates 15.2 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
    • Jordan Shepherd leads Cal in assists, averaging 2.6 per game while also scoring 14.3 points per contest.
    • Grant Anticevich makes more threes per game than any other member of the Golden Bears, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.2 per contest.
    • Shepherd and Lars Thiemann lead Cal on the defensive end, with Shepherd leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Thiemann in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

    Dartmouth Players to Watch

    • Aaryn Rai has racked up 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Big Green leaderboards in those stat categories.
    • Brendan Barry counts for 15.9 points per game, making him the top scorer on Dartmouth's team.
    • Barry averages 4.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Big Green.
    • Barry (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dartmouth while Garrison Wade (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    Cal Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Fresno State

    W 65-57

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Oregon State

    W 73-61

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Utah

    L 66-58

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Idaho State

    W 72-46

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Santa Clara

    W 72-60

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Dartmouth

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Pacific (CA)

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    USC

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Washington

    -

    Away

    Dartmouth Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Vermont

    L 83-65

    Away

    12/4/2021

    FGCU

    L 78-68

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Quinnipiac

    L 72-69

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Boston University

    L 65-62

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Stanford

    L 89-78

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Cal

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    CSU Bakersfield

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    New Hampshire

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Cornell

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Yale

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Brown

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Dartmouth at California

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

