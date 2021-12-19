Cal vs. Dartmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Dec 19, 2017; South Bend, IN, USA; Dartmouth Big Green guard Aaryn Rai (21) dribbles as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Matt Farrell (5) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Dartmouth Big Green (3-6) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the California Golden Bears (6-5) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Haas Pavilion. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Cal vs. Dartmouth

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Haas Pavilion

Haas Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Cal vs. Dartmouth

The Golden Bears average 6.6 fewer points per game (66.2) than the Big Green give up (72.8).

The Big Green average 7.6 more points per game (71.7) than the Golden Bears allow their opponents to score (64.1).

This season, the Golden Bears have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 44.3% of shots the Big Green's opponents have made.

The Big Green have shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Golden Bears have averaged.

Cal Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Golden Bears is Andre Kelly, who accumulates 15.2 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

Jordan Shepherd leads Cal in assists, averaging 2.6 per game while also scoring 14.3 points per contest.

Grant Anticevich makes more threes per game than any other member of the Golden Bears, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.2 per contest.

Shepherd and Lars Thiemann lead Cal on the defensive end, with Shepherd leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Thiemann in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Dartmouth Players to Watch

Aaryn Rai has racked up 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Big Green leaderboards in those stat categories.

Brendan Barry counts for 15.9 points per game, making him the top scorer on Dartmouth's team.

Barry averages 4.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Big Green.

Barry (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Dartmouth while Garrison Wade (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Cal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/28/2021 Fresno State W 65-57 Home 12/2/2021 Oregon State W 73-61 Home 12/5/2021 Utah L 66-58 Away 12/8/2021 Idaho State W 72-46 Home 12/11/2021 Santa Clara W 72-60 Home 12/19/2021 Dartmouth - Home 12/22/2021 Pacific (CA) - Home 1/2/2022 Stanford - Away 1/6/2022 USC - Home 1/8/2022 UCLA - Home 1/12/2022 Washington - Away

Dartmouth Schedule