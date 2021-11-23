Cal vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cal vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 9, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) shoots a three-point shot during the first half against the Elon Phoenix at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 9, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) shoots a three-point shot during the first half against the Elon Phoenix at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 24 Florida Gators (3-0) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they host the California Golden Bears (2-2) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Florida vs. Cal

    • Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Florida vs Cal Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Florida

    -13.5

    128.5 points

    Key Stats for Florida vs. Cal

    • Last year, the Gators recorded 74.2 points per game, five more points than the 69.2 the Golden Bears allowed.
    • The Golden Bears' 65.4 points per game last year were just 4.9 fewer points than the 70.3 the Gators gave up to opponents.
    • Last season, the Gators had a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% higher than the 46.4% of shots the Golden Bears' opponents knocked down.
    • The Golden Bears shot 43% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 42.3% the Gators' opponents shot last season.

    Florida Players to Watch

    • Colin Castleton led the Gators at 6.1 rebounds per contest last season, while also averaging 1 assist and 11.9 points.
    • Tyree Appleby averaged 11.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game last year, shooting 41.3% from the floor and 34.9% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Noah Locke posted 10.6 points, 0.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest last year.
    • Scottie Lewis posted 7.2 points, 1.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game last year.

    Cal Players to Watch

    • Matt Bradley averaged 14.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game last season.
    • Andre Kelly grabbed 6.4 rebounds per game, while Joel Brown dished out 3.1 assists per contest.
    • Ryan Betley made 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
    • Brown averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Kelly notched 0.5 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    22
    2021

    California at Florida

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 17, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu (7) shoots a three-pointer as Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defends during the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch 76ers at Kings

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) scores over Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket against North Carolina Central's Kris Monroe during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 211116 Ncc Iowa Mbb 023 Jpg
    College Basketball

    Western Michigan vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) drives to the basket against North Carolina Central's Kris Monroe during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 211116 Ncc Iowa Mbb 023 Jpg
    College Basketball

    Iowa vs. Western Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) drives between San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) and guard Dejounte Murray (5) during the fourth quarter at Staples Center. The Lakers win 114-106. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) shoots a three-point shot during the first half against the Elon Phoenix at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Cal vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) shoots a three-point shot during the first half against the Elon Phoenix at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Florida vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and guard Devin Booker (1) defend Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and running back Leonard Fournette (7) walk off the fields after the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

    47 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy