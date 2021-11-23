Cal vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Nov 9, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji (4) shoots a three-point shot during the first half against the Elon Phoenix at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 24 Florida Gators (3-0) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they host the California Golden Bears (2-2) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Florida vs. Cal

Favorite Spread Total Florida -13.5 128.5 points

Key Stats for Florida vs. Cal

Last year, the Gators recorded 74.2 points per game, five more points than the 69.2 the Golden Bears allowed.

The Golden Bears' 65.4 points per game last year were just 4.9 fewer points than the 70.3 the Gators gave up to opponents.

Last season, the Gators had a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% higher than the 46.4% of shots the Golden Bears' opponents knocked down.

The Golden Bears shot 43% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 42.3% the Gators' opponents shot last season.

Florida Players to Watch

Colin Castleton led the Gators at 6.1 rebounds per contest last season, while also averaging 1 assist and 11.9 points.

Tyree Appleby averaged 11.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game last year, shooting 41.3% from the floor and 34.9% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Noah Locke posted 10.6 points, 0.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest last year.

Scottie Lewis posted 7.2 points, 1.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game last year.

Cal Players to Watch