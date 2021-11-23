Cal vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/22/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Cal vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 24 Florida Gators (3-0) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they host the California Golden Bears (2-2) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Florida
-13.5
128.5 points
Key Stats for Florida vs. Cal
- Last year, the Gators recorded 74.2 points per game, five more points than the 69.2 the Golden Bears allowed.
- The Golden Bears' 65.4 points per game last year were just 4.9 fewer points than the 70.3 the Gators gave up to opponents.
- Last season, the Gators had a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.7% higher than the 46.4% of shots the Golden Bears' opponents knocked down.
- The Golden Bears shot 43% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 42.3% the Gators' opponents shot last season.
Florida Players to Watch
- Colin Castleton led the Gators at 6.1 rebounds per contest last season, while also averaging 1 assist and 11.9 points.
- Tyree Appleby averaged 11.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game last year, shooting 41.3% from the floor and 34.9% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Noah Locke posted 10.6 points, 0.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest last year.
- Scottie Lewis posted 7.2 points, 1.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game last year.
Cal Players to Watch
- Matt Bradley averaged 14.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game last season.
- Andre Kelly grabbed 6.4 rebounds per game, while Joel Brown dished out 3.1 assists per contest.
- Ryan Betley made 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Brown averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Kelly notched 0.5 blocks per contest.
