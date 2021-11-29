Cal vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Fresno State Bulldogs (5-0) will look to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the California Golden Bears (2-4) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Haas Pavilion. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Cal vs. Fresno State

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Haas Pavilion

Haas Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Cal vs. Fresno State

Last year, the Golden Bears put up 65.4 points per game, only 2.0 fewer points than the 67.4 the Bulldogs gave up.

The Bulldogs scored an average of 66.3 points per game last year, just 2.9 fewer points than the 69.2 the Golden Bears allowed to opponents.

The Golden Bears made 43.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.3 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (43.3%).

The Bulldogs shot 42.8% from the field, 3.6% lower than the 46.4% the Golden Bears' opponents shot last season.

Cal Players to Watch

Andre Kelly leads the Golden Bears in scoring and rebounding, tallying 16.5 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.

Joel Brown leads Cal in assists, averaging 3.0 per game while also scoring 7.3 points per contest.

Grant Anticevich leads the Golden Bears in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Cal steals leader is Jordan Shepherd, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Lars Thiemann, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

Fresno State Players to Watch

Orlando Robinson put up 14.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game last season.

Isaiah Hill dispensed 3.3 assists per game while scoring 10.2 PPG.

Junior Ballard hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Hill averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Robinson collected 0.8 blocks per contest.

Cal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/13/2021 UNLV L 55-52 Away 11/15/2021 San Diego W 75-70 Home 11/18/2021 Southern Utah W 75-68 Home 11/22/2021 Florida L 80-60 Away 11/24/2021 Seton Hall L 62-59 Home 11/28/2021 Fresno State - Home 12/2/2021 Oregon State - Home 12/5/2021 Utah - Away 12/8/2021 Idaho State - Home 12/11/2021 Santa Clara - Home 12/19/2021 Dartmouth - Home

Fresno State Schedule