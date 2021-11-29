Cal vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cal vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

    The Fresno State Bulldogs (5-0) will look to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the California Golden Bears (2-4) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Haas Pavilion. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Cal vs. Fresno State

    Key Stats for Cal vs. Fresno State

    • Last year, the Golden Bears put up 65.4 points per game, only 2.0 fewer points than the 67.4 the Bulldogs gave up.
    • The Bulldogs scored an average of 66.3 points per game last year, just 2.9 fewer points than the 69.2 the Golden Bears allowed to opponents.
    • The Golden Bears made 43.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.3 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
    • The Bulldogs shot 42.8% from the field, 3.6% lower than the 46.4% the Golden Bears' opponents shot last season.

    Cal Players to Watch

    • Andre Kelly leads the Golden Bears in scoring and rebounding, tallying 16.5 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.
    • Joel Brown leads Cal in assists, averaging 3.0 per game while also scoring 7.3 points per contest.
    • Grant Anticevich leads the Golden Bears in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Cal steals leader is Jordan Shepherd, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Lars Thiemann, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

    Fresno State Players to Watch

    • Orlando Robinson put up 14.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game last season.
    • Isaiah Hill dispensed 3.3 assists per game while scoring 10.2 PPG.
    • Junior Ballard hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Hill averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Robinson collected 0.8 blocks per contest.

    Cal Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/13/2021

    UNLV

    L 55-52

    Away

    11/15/2021

    San Diego

    W 75-70

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Southern Utah

    W 75-68

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Florida

    L 80-60

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Seton Hall

    L 62-59

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Utah

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Idaho State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Santa Clara

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Dartmouth

    -

    Home

    Fresno State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Fresno Pacific

    W 74-54

    Home

    11/12/2021

    LIU

    W 84-60

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Idaho

    W 69-62

    Home

    11/23/2021

    Pepperdine

    W 70-63

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Santa Clara

    W 59-52

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Cal

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    San Diego

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    CSU Northridge

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    UC Irvine

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Cal Poly

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Fresno State at California

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Fresno State at California in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Cal vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Fresno State vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) drives to the basket against Norfolk State Spartans forward Kris Bankston (30) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Hampton vs. Norfolk State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) drives to the basket against Norfolk State Spartans forward Kris Bankston (30) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Norfolk State vs. Hampton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15113085
    USL Championship Soccer

    How to Watch USL Championship: Orange County SC at Tampa Bay Rowdies

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field after the Browns beat the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Browns at Ravens

    41 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) drives to the basket against Norfolk State Spartans guard Tyrese Jenkins (5) in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Hampton at Norfolk State in Men's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Colorado vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy