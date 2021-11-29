Cal vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

How to Watch Cal vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Fresno State Bulldogs (5-0) will look to extend a five-game winning streak when they visit the California Golden Bears (2-4) on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Haas Pavilion. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Cal vs. Fresno State
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Haas Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Cal vs. Fresno State
- Last year, the Golden Bears put up 65.4 points per game, only 2.0 fewer points than the 67.4 the Bulldogs gave up.
- The Bulldogs scored an average of 66.3 points per game last year, just 2.9 fewer points than the 69.2 the Golden Bears allowed to opponents.
- The Golden Bears made 43.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.3 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
- The Bulldogs shot 42.8% from the field, 3.6% lower than the 46.4% the Golden Bears' opponents shot last season.
Cal Players to Watch
- Andre Kelly leads the Golden Bears in scoring and rebounding, tallying 16.5 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.
- Joel Brown leads Cal in assists, averaging 3.0 per game while also scoring 7.3 points per contest.
- Grant Anticevich leads the Golden Bears in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Cal steals leader is Jordan Shepherd, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Lars Thiemann, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Orlando Robinson put up 14.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game last season.
- Isaiah Hill dispensed 3.3 assists per game while scoring 10.2 PPG.
- Junior Ballard hit an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Hill averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Robinson collected 0.8 blocks per contest.
Cal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/13/2021
UNLV
L 55-52
Away
11/15/2021
San Diego
W 75-70
Home
11/18/2021
Southern Utah
W 75-68
Home
11/22/2021
Florida
L 80-60
Away
11/24/2021
Seton Hall
L 62-59
Home
11/28/2021
Fresno State
-
Home
12/2/2021
Oregon State
-
Home
12/5/2021
Utah
-
Away
12/8/2021
Idaho State
-
Home
12/11/2021
Santa Clara
-
Home
12/19/2021
Dartmouth
-
Home
Fresno State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Fresno Pacific
W 74-54
Home
11/12/2021
LIU
W 84-60
Home
11/15/2021
Idaho
W 69-62
Home
11/23/2021
Pepperdine
W 70-63
Home
11/25/2021
Santa Clara
W 59-52
Home
11/28/2021
Cal
-
Away
12/1/2021
San Diego
-
Home
12/4/2021
CSU Northridge
-
Home
12/8/2021
San Francisco
-
Away
12/11/2021
UC Irvine
-
Home
12/17/2021
Cal Poly
-
Home