    • December 7, 2021
    How to Watch Cal vs. Idaho State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 19, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce Mcgowens (right) drives with the ball against Idaho State Bengals guard Austin Smellie during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

    The Idaho State Bengals (1-7) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak when they take on the California Golden Bears (4-5) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Haas Pavilion. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Cal vs. Idaho State

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Haas Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Cal vs. Idaho State

    • The Golden Bears score 64.9 points per game, only 3.9 fewer points than the 68.8 the Bengals allow.
    • The Bengals put up an average of 60.5 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 66.6 the Golden Bears allow.
    • The Golden Bears are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Bengals allow to opponents.

    Cal Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Golden Bears is Andre Kelly, who accumulates 15.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
    • Joel Brown is Cal's best passer, dispensing 2.8 assists per game while scoring 6.0 PPG.
    • Grant Anticevich leads the Golden Bears in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Jordan Shepherd and Kuany Kuany lead Cal on the defensive end, with Shepherd leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Kuany in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

    Idaho State Players to Watch

    • Tarik Cool's points (11.9 per game) and assists (2.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Bengals' leaderboards.
    • Robert Ford III's stat line of 4.6 rebounds, 10.9 points and 1.0 assist per game helps him grab the top spot on the Idaho State rebounding leaderboard.
    • Ford is consistent from three-point range and leads the Bengals with 2.3 made threes per game.
    • Cool (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Idaho State while Zach Visentin (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Cal Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Florida

    L 80-60

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Seton Hall

    L 62-59

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Fresno State

    W 65-57

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Oregon State

    W 73-61

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Utah

    L 66-58

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Idaho State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Santa Clara

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Dartmouth

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Pacific (CA)

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    USC

    -

    Home

    Idaho State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Nebraska

    L 78-60

    Away

    11/22/2021

    UMKC

    L 74-58

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Air Force

    L 59-48

    Away

    12/2/2021

    Portland State

    L 63-55

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Northern Arizona

    L 73-70

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Cal

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Bethesda (CA)

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    UCSB

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Montana

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Montana State

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Weber State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Idaho State at California

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
