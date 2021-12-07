Nov 19, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce Mcgowens (right) drives with the ball against Idaho State Bengals guard Austin Smellie during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The Idaho State Bengals (1-7) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak when they take on the California Golden Bears (4-5) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Haas Pavilion. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Cal vs. Idaho State

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Haas Pavilion

Haas Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Cal vs. Idaho State

The Golden Bears score 64.9 points per game, only 3.9 fewer points than the 68.8 the Bengals allow.

The Bengals put up an average of 60.5 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 66.6 the Golden Bears allow.

The Golden Bears are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Bengals allow to opponents.

Cal Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Golden Bears is Andre Kelly, who accumulates 15.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Joel Brown is Cal's best passer, dispensing 2.8 assists per game while scoring 6.0 PPG.

Grant Anticevich leads the Golden Bears in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jordan Shepherd and Kuany Kuany lead Cal on the defensive end, with Shepherd leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Kuany in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.

Idaho State Players to Watch

Tarik Cool's points (11.9 per game) and assists (2.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Bengals' leaderboards.

Robert Ford III's stat line of 4.6 rebounds, 10.9 points and 1.0 assist per game helps him grab the top spot on the Idaho State rebounding leaderboard.

Ford is consistent from three-point range and leads the Bengals with 2.3 made threes per game.

Cool (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Idaho State while Zach Visentin (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Cal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/22/2021 Florida L 80-60 Away 11/24/2021 Seton Hall L 62-59 Home 11/28/2021 Fresno State W 65-57 Home 12/2/2021 Oregon State W 73-61 Home 12/5/2021 Utah L 66-58 Away 12/8/2021 Idaho State - Home 12/11/2021 Santa Clara - Home 12/19/2021 Dartmouth - Home 12/22/2021 Pacific (CA) - Home 1/2/2022 Stanford - Away 1/6/2022 USC - Home

Idaho State Schedule