How to Watch Cal vs. Idaho State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Idaho State Bengals (1-7) will try to stop a four-game road losing streak when they take on the California Golden Bears (4-5) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Haas Pavilion. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Cal vs. Idaho State
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Haas Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Cal vs. Idaho State
- The Golden Bears score 64.9 points per game, only 3.9 fewer points than the 68.8 the Bengals allow.
- The Bengals put up an average of 60.5 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 66.6 the Golden Bears allow.
- The Golden Bears are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Bengals allow to opponents.
Cal Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Golden Bears is Andre Kelly, who accumulates 15.2 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.
- Joel Brown is Cal's best passer, dispensing 2.8 assists per game while scoring 6.0 PPG.
- Grant Anticevich leads the Golden Bears in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Jordan Shepherd and Kuany Kuany lead Cal on the defensive end, with Shepherd leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Kuany in blocks averaging 0.6 per contest.
Idaho State Players to Watch
- Tarik Cool's points (11.9 per game) and assists (2.0 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Bengals' leaderboards.
- Robert Ford III's stat line of 4.6 rebounds, 10.9 points and 1.0 assist per game helps him grab the top spot on the Idaho State rebounding leaderboard.
- Ford is consistent from three-point range and leads the Bengals with 2.3 made threes per game.
- Cool (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Idaho State while Zach Visentin (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Cal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Florida
L 80-60
Away
11/24/2021
Seton Hall
L 62-59
Home
11/28/2021
Fresno State
W 65-57
Home
12/2/2021
Oregon State
W 73-61
Home
12/5/2021
Utah
L 66-58
Away
12/8/2021
Idaho State
-
Home
12/11/2021
Santa Clara
-
Home
12/19/2021
Dartmouth
-
Home
12/22/2021
Pacific (CA)
-
Home
1/2/2022
Stanford
-
Away
1/6/2022
USC
-
Home
Idaho State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Nebraska
L 78-60
Away
11/22/2021
UMKC
L 74-58
Home
11/27/2021
Air Force
L 59-48
Away
12/2/2021
Portland State
L 63-55
Home
12/4/2021
Northern Arizona
L 73-70
Home
12/8/2021
Cal
-
Away
12/18/2021
Bethesda (CA)
-
Home
12/22/2021
UCSB
-
Away
12/30/2021
Montana
-
Away
1/1/2022
Montana State
-
Away
1/8/2022
Weber State
-
Home