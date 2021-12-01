Cal vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (1-6, 0-0 Pac-12) will visit the California Golden Bears (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) after losing three road games in a row. The contest begins at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

How to Watch Cal vs. Oregon State

Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Thursday, December 2, 2021 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Haas Pavilion

Haas Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Cal vs. Oregon State

The Golden Bears average 64.7 points per game, just 4.9 fewer points than the 69.6 the Beavers give up.

The Beavers' 65.7 points per game are just 1.7 fewer points than the 67.4 the Golden Bears give up.

The Golden Bears are shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Beavers allow to opponents.

The Beavers are shooting 42.9% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 41.7% the Golden Bears' opponents have shot this season.

Cal Players to Watch

Andre Kelly leads the Golden Bears in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 16.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

Cal's best passer is Joel Brown, who averages 2.9 assists per game to go with his 7.1 PPG scoring average.

Grant Anticevich leads the Golden Bears in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Cal steals leader is Jordan Shepherd, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Lars Thiemann, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Oregon State Players to Watch

The Beavers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Abdul Alatishe with 10.9 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

Dashawn Davis' assist statline leads Oregon State; he records 3.3 assists per game.

Jarod Lucas makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Beavers.

Oregon State's leader in steals is Davis (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Alatishe (1.0 per game).

Cal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/15/2021 San Diego W 75-70 Home 11/18/2021 Southern Utah W 75-68 Home 11/22/2021 Florida L 80-60 Away 11/24/2021 Seton Hall L 62-59 Home 11/28/2021 Fresno State W 65-57 Home 12/2/2021 Oregon State - Home 12/5/2021 Utah - Away 12/8/2021 Idaho State - Home 12/11/2021 Santa Clara - Home 12/19/2021 Dartmouth - Home 12/22/2021 Pacific (CA) - Home

Oregon State Schedule