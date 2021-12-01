Cal vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cal vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

    The Oregon State Beavers (1-6, 0-0 Pac-12) will visit the California Golden Bears (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) after losing three road games in a row. The contest begins at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

    How to Watch Cal vs. Oregon State

    Key Stats for Cal vs. Oregon State

    • The Golden Bears average 64.7 points per game, just 4.9 fewer points than the 69.6 the Beavers give up.
    • The Beavers' 65.7 points per game are just 1.7 fewer points than the 67.4 the Golden Bears give up.
    • The Golden Bears are shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Beavers allow to opponents.
    • The Beavers are shooting 42.9% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 41.7% the Golden Bears' opponents have shot this season.

    Cal Players to Watch

    • Andre Kelly leads the Golden Bears in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 16.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
    • Cal's best passer is Joel Brown, who averages 2.9 assists per game to go with his 7.1 PPG scoring average.
    • Grant Anticevich leads the Golden Bears in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Cal steals leader is Jordan Shepherd, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Lars Thiemann, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

    Oregon State Players to Watch

    • The Beavers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Abdul Alatishe with 10.9 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.
    • Dashawn Davis' assist statline leads Oregon State; he records 3.3 assists per game.
    • Jarod Lucas makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Beavers.
    • Oregon State's leader in steals is Davis (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Alatishe (1.0 per game).

    Cal Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    San Diego

    W 75-70

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Southern Utah

    W 75-68

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Florida

    L 80-60

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Seton Hall

    L 62-59

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Fresno State

    W 65-57

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Utah

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Idaho State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Santa Clara

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Dartmouth

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Pacific (CA)

    -

    Home

    Oregon State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    Tulsa

    L 64-58

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Samford

    L 78-77

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Princeton

    L 81-80

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Wake Forest

    L 80-77

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Penn State

    L 60-45

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Cal

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Sacramento State

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    UC Davis

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Texas A&M

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Nicholls State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    2
    2021

    Oregon State at California

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
