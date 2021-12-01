Cal vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/2/2021

How to Watch Cal vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (1-6, 0-0 Pac-12) will visit the California Golden Bears (3-4, 0-0 Pac-12) after losing three road games in a row. The contest begins at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 2, 2021.
How to Watch Cal vs. Oregon State
- Game Day: Thursday, December 2, 2021
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Haas Pavilion
Key Stats for Cal vs. Oregon State
- The Golden Bears average 64.7 points per game, just 4.9 fewer points than the 69.6 the Beavers give up.
- The Beavers' 65.7 points per game are just 1.7 fewer points than the 67.4 the Golden Bears give up.
- The Golden Bears are shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Beavers allow to opponents.
- The Beavers are shooting 42.9% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 41.7% the Golden Bears' opponents have shot this season.
Cal Players to Watch
- Andre Kelly leads the Golden Bears in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 16.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.
- Cal's best passer is Joel Brown, who averages 2.9 assists per game to go with his 7.1 PPG scoring average.
- Grant Anticevich leads the Golden Bears in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Cal steals leader is Jordan Shepherd, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Lars Thiemann, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.
Oregon State Players to Watch
- The Beavers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Abdul Alatishe with 10.9 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.
- Dashawn Davis' assist statline leads Oregon State; he records 3.3 assists per game.
- Jarod Lucas makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Beavers.
- Oregon State's leader in steals is Davis (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Alatishe (1.0 per game).
Cal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
San Diego
W 75-70
Home
11/18/2021
Southern Utah
W 75-68
Home
11/22/2021
Florida
L 80-60
Away
11/24/2021
Seton Hall
L 62-59
Home
11/28/2021
Fresno State
W 65-57
Home
12/2/2021
Oregon State
-
Home
12/5/2021
Utah
-
Away
12/8/2021
Idaho State
-
Home
12/11/2021
Santa Clara
-
Home
12/19/2021
Dartmouth
-
Home
12/22/2021
Pacific (CA)
-
Home
Oregon State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
Tulsa
L 64-58
Away
11/18/2021
Samford
L 78-77
Home
11/21/2021
Princeton
L 81-80
Home
11/26/2021
Wake Forest
L 80-77
Away
11/27/2021
Penn State
L 60-45
Home
12/2/2021
Cal
-
Away
12/5/2021
Arizona
-
Home
12/11/2021
Sacramento State
-
Home
12/14/2021
UC Davis
-
Home
12/18/2021
Texas A&M
-
Home
12/21/2021
Nicholls State
-
Home