Cal vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

How to Watch Cal vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The California Golden Bears (7-5) will host the Pacific (CA) Tigers (5-8) after winning five straight home games. The contest begins at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.
How to Watch Cal vs. Pacific (CA)
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Haas Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Cal vs. Pacific (CA)
- The Golden Bears average just 1.0 fewer point per game (65.8) than the Tigers allow (66.8).
- The Tigers' 67.4 points per game are just 4.1 more points than the 63.3 the Golden Bears allow.
- The Golden Bears are shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- The Tigers have shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Golden Bears have averaged.
Cal Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Golden Bears is Andre Kelly, who accumulates 15.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
- Cal's best passer is Joel Brown, who averages 2.6 assists per game to go with his 5.9 PPG scoring average.
- The Golden Bears get the most three-point shooting production out of Grant Anticevich, who knocks down 1.2 threes per game.
- The Cal steals leader is Jordan Shepherd, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Lars Thiemann, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.
Pacific (CA) Players to Watch
- Alphonso Anderson sits atop the Tigers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 10.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
- Pacific (CA)'s assist leader is Pierre Crockrell II with 4.2 per game. He also records 6.2 points per game and adds 2.4 rebounds per game.
- Luke Avdalovic is consistent from three-point range and leads the Tigers with 1.7 made threes per game.
- Pacific (CA)'s leader in steals is Jeremiah Bailey with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Sam Freeman with 0.6 per game.
Cal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/2/2021
Oregon State
W 73-61
Home
12/5/2021
Utah
L 66-58
Away
12/8/2021
Idaho State
W 72-46
Home
12/11/2021
Santa Clara
W 72-60
Home
12/19/2021
Dartmouth
W 61-55
Home
12/22/2021
Pacific (CA)
-
Home
1/2/2022
Stanford
-
Away
1/6/2022
USC
-
Home
1/8/2022
UCLA
-
Home
1/12/2022
Washington
-
Away
1/15/2022
Washington State
-
Away
Pacific (CA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
CSU Fullerton
L 66-57
Away
12/11/2021
San Jose State
L 78-66
Away
12/14/2021
UCSB
W 80-71
Home
12/17/2021
North Dakota State
L 73-61
Home
12/19/2021
UC Davis
L 77-67
Home
12/22/2021
Cal
-
Away
12/30/2021
Santa Clara
-
Home
1/1/2022
Pepperdine
-
Home
1/6/2022
BYU
-
Away
1/8/2022
Loyola Marymount (CA)
-
Home
1/13/2022
Santa Clara
-
Away