Cal vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cal vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

    Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

    The California Golden Bears (7-5) will host the Pacific (CA) Tigers (5-8) after winning five straight home games. The contest begins at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

    How to Watch Cal vs. Pacific (CA)

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Haas Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Cal vs. Pacific (CA)

    • The Golden Bears average just 1.0 fewer point per game (65.8) than the Tigers allow (66.8).
    • The Tigers' 67.4 points per game are just 4.1 more points than the 63.3 the Golden Bears allow.
    • The Golden Bears are shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Tigers allow to opponents.
    • The Tigers have shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Golden Bears have averaged.

    Cal Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Golden Bears is Andre Kelly, who accumulates 15.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
    • Cal's best passer is Joel Brown, who averages 2.6 assists per game to go with his 5.9 PPG scoring average.
    • The Golden Bears get the most three-point shooting production out of Grant Anticevich, who knocks down 1.2 threes per game.
    • The Cal steals leader is Jordan Shepherd, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Lars Thiemann, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

    Pacific (CA) Players to Watch

    • Alphonso Anderson sits atop the Tigers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 10.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
    • Pacific (CA)'s assist leader is Pierre Crockrell II with 4.2 per game. He also records 6.2 points per game and adds 2.4 rebounds per game.
    • Luke Avdalovic is consistent from three-point range and leads the Tigers with 1.7 made threes per game.
    • Pacific (CA)'s leader in steals is Jeremiah Bailey with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Sam Freeman with 0.6 per game.

    Cal Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/2/2021

    Oregon State

    W 73-61

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Utah

    L 66-58

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Idaho State

    W 72-46

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Santa Clara

    W 72-60

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Dartmouth

    W 61-55

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Pacific (CA)

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    USC

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Washington

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Washington State

    -

    Away

    Pacific (CA) Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    CSU Fullerton

    L 66-57

    Away

    12/11/2021

    San Jose State

    L 78-66

    Away

    12/14/2021

    UCSB

    W 80-71

    Home

    12/17/2021

    North Dakota State

    L 73-61

    Home

    12/19/2021

    UC Davis

    L 77-67

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Cal

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Santa Clara

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Pepperdine

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    BYU

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Loyola Marymount (CA)

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    Santa Clara

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Pacific at California

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    kentucky
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Louisville at Kentucky

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Jay Heath (5) drives to the basket against Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Boston College at Wake Forest in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    cal basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Pacific at Cal in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17235625
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Murray State at Auburn in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Cal vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Murray State Racers guard Tevin Brown (10) reacts after the Murray State Racers defeated the the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Auburn vs. Murray State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Murray State vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Pacific (CA) vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Boston College vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy