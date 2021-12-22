Cal vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (7-5) will host the Pacific (CA) Tigers (5-8) after winning five straight home games. The contest begins at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

How to Watch Cal vs. Pacific (CA)

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Haas Pavilion

Key Stats for Cal vs. Pacific (CA)

The Golden Bears average just 1.0 fewer point per game (65.8) than the Tigers allow (66.8).

The Tigers' 67.4 points per game are just 4.1 more points than the 63.3 the Golden Bears allow.

The Golden Bears are shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Tigers allow to opponents.

The Tigers have shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Golden Bears have averaged.

Cal Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Golden Bears is Andre Kelly, who accumulates 15.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

Cal's best passer is Joel Brown, who averages 2.6 assists per game to go with his 5.9 PPG scoring average.

The Golden Bears get the most three-point shooting production out of Grant Anticevich, who knocks down 1.2 threes per game.

The Cal steals leader is Jordan Shepherd, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Lars Thiemann, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Pacific (CA) Players to Watch

Alphonso Anderson sits atop the Tigers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 10.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Pacific (CA)'s assist leader is Pierre Crockrell II with 4.2 per game. He also records 6.2 points per game and adds 2.4 rebounds per game.

Luke Avdalovic is consistent from three-point range and leads the Tigers with 1.7 made threes per game.

Pacific (CA)'s leader in steals is Jeremiah Bailey with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Sam Freeman with 0.6 per game.

Cal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/2/2021 Oregon State W 73-61 Home 12/5/2021 Utah L 66-58 Away 12/8/2021 Idaho State W 72-46 Home 12/11/2021 Santa Clara W 72-60 Home 12/19/2021 Dartmouth W 61-55 Home 12/22/2021 Pacific (CA) - Home 1/2/2022 Stanford - Away 1/6/2022 USC - Home 1/8/2022 UCLA - Home 1/12/2022 Washington - Away 1/15/2022 Washington State - Away

Pacific (CA) Schedule