Dec 9, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Toreros guard Joey Calcaterra (2) shoots against UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Toreros (0-0) play the California Golden Bears (0-0) at Haas Pavilion on Monday, November 15, 2021. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Cal vs. San Diego

Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021

Monday, November 15, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Haas Pavilion

Haas Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Cal vs. San Diego

Last year, the 65.4 points per game the Golden Bears averaged were 11.7 fewer points than the Toreros allowed (77.1).

The Toreros scored only 3.0 fewer points per game last year (66.2) than the Golden Bears gave up to opponents (69.2).

The Golden Bears shot 43.0% from the field last season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Toreros allowed to opponents.

The Toreros shot 41.6% from the field, 4.8% lower than the 46.4% the Golden Bears' opponents shot last season.

Cal Players to Watch

Matt Bradley put up 14.6 points per game last season to go with 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Andre Kelly pulled down 6.4 rebounds per game, while Joel Brown averaged 3.1 assists per contest.

Ryan Betley knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.

Brown averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Kelly collected 0.5 blocks per contest.

San Diego Players to Watch

Joey Calcaterra put up 12.3 points per game last season to go with 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Yauhen Massalski averaged 6.9 boards per game and Finn Sullivan dished out 2.7 assists per game.

Calcaterra knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest a season ago.

Sullivan and Massalski were defensive standouts last season, with Sullivan averaging 1.1 steals per game and Massalski collecting 1.8 blocks per contest.

Cal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 UCSD L 80-67 Home 11/13/2021 UNLV L 55-52 Away 11/15/2021 San Diego - Home 11/18/2021 Southern Utah - Home 11/22/2021 Florida - Away 11/28/2021 Fresno State - Home 12/2/2021 Oregon State - Home 12/5/2021 Utah - Away

San Diego Schedule