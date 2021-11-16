Publish date:
How to Watch Cal vs. San Diego: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Diego Toreros (0-0) play the California Golden Bears (0-0) at Haas Pavilion on Monday, November 15, 2021. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Cal vs. San Diego
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Haas Pavilion
Key Stats for Cal vs. San Diego
- Last year, the 65.4 points per game the Golden Bears averaged were 11.7 fewer points than the Toreros allowed (77.1).
- The Toreros scored only 3.0 fewer points per game last year (66.2) than the Golden Bears gave up to opponents (69.2).
- The Golden Bears shot 43.0% from the field last season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Toreros allowed to opponents.
- The Toreros shot 41.6% from the field, 4.8% lower than the 46.4% the Golden Bears' opponents shot last season.
Cal Players to Watch
- Matt Bradley put up 14.6 points per game last season to go with 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
- Andre Kelly pulled down 6.4 rebounds per game, while Joel Brown averaged 3.1 assists per contest.
- Ryan Betley knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.
- Brown averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Kelly collected 0.5 blocks per contest.
San Diego Players to Watch
- Joey Calcaterra put up 12.3 points per game last season to go with 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
- Yauhen Massalski averaged 6.9 boards per game and Finn Sullivan dished out 2.7 assists per game.
- Calcaterra knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest a season ago.
- Sullivan and Massalski were defensive standouts last season, with Sullivan averaging 1.1 steals per game and Massalski collecting 1.8 blocks per contest.
Cal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
UCSD
L 80-67
Home
11/13/2021
UNLV
L 55-52
Away
11/15/2021
San Diego
-
Home
11/18/2021
Southern Utah
-
Home
11/22/2021
Florida
-
Away
11/28/2021
Fresno State
-
Home
12/2/2021
Oregon State
-
Home
12/5/2021
Utah
-
Away
San Diego Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
La Verne
W 103-38
Home
11/12/2021
Nevada
W 75-68
Away
11/15/2021
Cal
-
Away
11/17/2021
UC Riverside
-
Home
11/19/2021
CSU Fullerton
-
Home
11/25/2021
South Alabama
-
Home
11/28/2021
CSU Northridge
-
Home
12/1/2021
Fresno State
-
Away
