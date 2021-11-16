Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    How to Watch Cal vs. San Diego: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 9, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Toreros guard Joey Calcaterra (2) shoots against UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Diego Toreros (0-0) play the California Golden Bears (0-0) at Haas Pavilion on Monday, November 15, 2021. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Cal vs. San Diego

    Key Stats for Cal vs. San Diego

    • Last year, the 65.4 points per game the Golden Bears averaged were 11.7 fewer points than the Toreros allowed (77.1).
    • The Toreros scored only 3.0 fewer points per game last year (66.2) than the Golden Bears gave up to opponents (69.2).
    • The Golden Bears shot 43.0% from the field last season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Toreros allowed to opponents.
    • The Toreros shot 41.6% from the field, 4.8% lower than the 46.4% the Golden Bears' opponents shot last season.

    Cal Players to Watch

    • Matt Bradley put up 14.6 points per game last season to go with 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
    • Andre Kelly pulled down 6.4 rebounds per game, while Joel Brown averaged 3.1 assists per contest.
    • Ryan Betley knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest a season ago.
    • Brown averaged 1.4 steals per game, while Kelly collected 0.5 blocks per contest.

    San Diego Players to Watch

    • Joey Calcaterra put up 12.3 points per game last season to go with 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
    • Yauhen Massalski averaged 6.9 boards per game and Finn Sullivan dished out 2.7 assists per game.
    • Calcaterra knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Sullivan and Massalski were defensive standouts last season, with Sullivan averaging 1.1 steals per game and Massalski collecting 1.8 blocks per contest.

    Cal Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    UCSD

    L 80-67

    Home

    11/13/2021

    UNLV

    L 55-52

    Away

    11/15/2021

    San Diego

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Southern Utah

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Florida

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Utah

    -

    Away

    San Diego Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    La Verne

    W 103-38

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Nevada

    W 75-68

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Cal

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    UC Riverside

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    CSU Fullerton

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    South Alabama

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    CSU Northridge

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    San Diego at California

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

