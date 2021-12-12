Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Cal vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Pepperdine Waves forward Kessler Edwards (15) shoots the ball over Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) and forward Josip Vrankic (13) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The California Golden Bears (5-5) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Santa Clara Broncos (7-3) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Cal vs. Santa Clara

    Key Stats for Cal vs. Santa Clara

    • The Golden Bears record just 3.1 fewer points per game (65.6) than the Broncos allow (68.7).
    • The Broncos' 78.9 points per game are 14.4 more points than the 64.5 the Golden Bears give up to opponents.
    • This season, the Golden Bears have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Broncos' opponents have hit.
    • The Broncos have shot at a 50.5% rate from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Golden Bears have averaged.

    Cal Players to Watch

    • The Golden Bears leader in points and rebounds is Andre Kelly, who scores 14.9 points and grabs 9.1 rebounds per game.
    • Joel Brown leads Cal in assists, averaging 2.7 per game while also scoring 6.2 points per contest.
    • The Golden Bears get the most three-point shooting production out of Grant Anticevich, who knocks down 1.3 threes per game.
    • Jordan Shepherd and Lars Thiemann lead Cal on the defensive end, with Shepherd leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Thiemann in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

    Santa Clara Players to Watch

    • Jalen Williams averages 20.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Broncos.
    • The Santa Clara leaders in rebounding and assists are Keshawn Justice with 7.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 15.3 points and 3.2 assists per game) and PJ Pipes with four assists per game (he also tacks on 12.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game).
    • Justice averages 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Broncos.
    • Santa Clara's leader in steals is Williams (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Parker Braun (1.1 per game).

    Cal Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Seton Hall

    L 62-59

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Fresno State

    W 65-57

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Oregon State

    W 73-61

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Utah

    L 66-58

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Idaho State

    W 72-46

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Santa Clara

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Dartmouth

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Pacific (CA)

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Stanford

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    USC

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    Santa Clara Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/25/2021

    Fresno State

    L 59-52

    Away

    11/27/2021

    UC Irvine

    L 69-64

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Hawaii

    W 70-58

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    L 78-75

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Mount St. Mary's

    W 88-77

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Cal

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Boise State

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Florida A&M

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Montana

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    San Jose State

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Pacific (CA)

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Santa Clara at California

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

