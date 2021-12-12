How to Watch Cal vs. Santa Clara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The California Golden Bears (5-5) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Santa Clara Broncos (7-3) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Cal vs. Santa Clara
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Haas Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Cal vs. Santa Clara
- The Golden Bears record just 3.1 fewer points per game (65.6) than the Broncos allow (68.7).
- The Broncos' 78.9 points per game are 14.4 more points than the 64.5 the Golden Bears give up to opponents.
- This season, the Golden Bears have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Broncos' opponents have hit.
- The Broncos have shot at a 50.5% rate from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Golden Bears have averaged.
Cal Players to Watch
- The Golden Bears leader in points and rebounds is Andre Kelly, who scores 14.9 points and grabs 9.1 rebounds per game.
- Joel Brown leads Cal in assists, averaging 2.7 per game while also scoring 6.2 points per contest.
- The Golden Bears get the most three-point shooting production out of Grant Anticevich, who knocks down 1.3 threes per game.
- Jordan Shepherd and Lars Thiemann lead Cal on the defensive end, with Shepherd leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Thiemann in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.
Santa Clara Players to Watch
- Jalen Williams averages 20.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Broncos.
- The Santa Clara leaders in rebounding and assists are Keshawn Justice with 7.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 15.3 points and 3.2 assists per game) and PJ Pipes with four assists per game (he also tacks on 12.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game).
- Justice averages 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Broncos.
- Santa Clara's leader in steals is Williams (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Parker Braun (1.1 per game).
Cal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Seton Hall
L 62-59
Home
11/28/2021
Fresno State
W 65-57
Home
12/2/2021
Oregon State
W 73-61
Home
12/5/2021
Utah
L 66-58
Away
12/8/2021
Idaho State
W 72-46
Home
12/11/2021
Santa Clara
-
Home
12/19/2021
Dartmouth
-
Home
12/22/2021
Pacific (CA)
-
Home
1/2/2022
Stanford
-
Away
1/6/2022
USC
-
Home
1/8/2022
UCLA
-
Home
Santa Clara Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/25/2021
Fresno State
L 59-52
Away
11/27/2021
UC Irvine
L 69-64
Home
11/30/2021
Hawaii
W 70-58
Home
12/4/2021
Louisiana Tech
L 78-75
Home
12/7/2021
Mount St. Mary's
W 88-77
Home
12/11/2021
Cal
-
Away
12/14/2021
Boise State
-
Away
12/17/2021
Florida A&M
-
Home
12/19/2021
Montana
-
Home
12/21/2021
San Jose State
-
Away
12/30/2021
Pacific (CA)
-
Away