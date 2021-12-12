Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Pepperdine Waves forward Kessler Edwards (15) shoots the ball over Santa Clara Broncos forward Keshawn Justice (14) and forward Josip Vrankic (13) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (5-5) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Santa Clara Broncos (7-3) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Cal vs. Santa Clara

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Arena: Haas Pavilion

Key Stats for Cal vs. Santa Clara

The Golden Bears record just 3.1 fewer points per game (65.6) than the Broncos allow (68.7).

The Broncos' 78.9 points per game are 14.4 more points than the 64.5 the Golden Bears give up to opponents.

This season, the Golden Bears have a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Broncos' opponents have hit.

The Broncos have shot at a 50.5% rate from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Golden Bears have averaged.

Cal Players to Watch

The Golden Bears leader in points and rebounds is Andre Kelly, who scores 14.9 points and grabs 9.1 rebounds per game.

Joel Brown leads Cal in assists, averaging 2.7 per game while also scoring 6.2 points per contest.

The Golden Bears get the most three-point shooting production out of Grant Anticevich, who knocks down 1.3 threes per game.

Jordan Shepherd and Lars Thiemann lead Cal on the defensive end, with Shepherd leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Thiemann in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

Santa Clara Players to Watch

Jalen Williams averages 20.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Broncos.

The Santa Clara leaders in rebounding and assists are Keshawn Justice with 7.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 15.3 points and 3.2 assists per game) and PJ Pipes with four assists per game (he also tacks on 12.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game).

Justice averages 2.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Broncos.

Santa Clara's leader in steals is Williams (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Parker Braun (1.1 per game).

Cal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/24/2021 Seton Hall L 62-59 Home 11/28/2021 Fresno State W 65-57 Home 12/2/2021 Oregon State W 73-61 Home 12/5/2021 Utah L 66-58 Away 12/8/2021 Idaho State W 72-46 Home 12/11/2021 Santa Clara - Home 12/19/2021 Dartmouth - Home 12/22/2021 Pacific (CA) - Home 1/2/2022 Stanford - Away 1/6/2022 USC - Home 1/8/2022 UCLA - Home

