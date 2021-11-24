Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Cal vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Myles Cale (22) shoots the ball during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Myles Cale (22) shoots the ball during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

    The California Golden Bears (2-3) square off against the No. 21 Seton Hall Pirates (3-1) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Cal vs. Seton Hall

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Suncoast Credit Union Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Cal vs. Seton Hall

    • Last year, the 65.4 points per game the Golden Bears averaged were just 4.3 fewer points than the Pirates allowed (69.7).
    • The Pirates put up just 2.1 more points per game last year (71.3) than the Golden Bears gave up to opponents (69.2).
    • The Golden Bears shot 43.0% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 43.1% the Pirates allowed to opponents.
    • The Pirates shot at a 44.1% rate from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points fewer than the 46.4% shooting opponents of the Golden Bears averaged.

    Cal Players to Watch

    • Andre Kelly leads the Golden Bears in scoring and rebounding, putting up 15.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.
    • Joel Brown is Cal's best passer, dishing out 3.2 assists per game while scoring 7.6 PPG.
    • Grant Anticevich leads the Golden Bears in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Jordan Shepherd and Sam Alajiki lead Cal on the defensive end, with Shepherd leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Alajiki in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

    Seton Hall Players to Watch

    • Sandro Mamukelashvili tallied 17.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season.
    • Shavar Reynolds averaged 4.2 assists per game while also scoring 7.7 points per contest.
    • Myles Cale knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest a season ago.
    • Reynolds averaged 1.8 steals per game, while Ike Obiagu collected 2.9 blocks per contest.

    Cal Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    UCSD

    L 80-67

    Home

    11/13/2021

    UNLV

    L 55-52

    Away

    11/15/2021

    San Diego

    W 75-70

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Southern Utah

    W 75-68

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Florida

    L 80-60

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Seton Hall

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Fresno State

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Utah

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Idaho State

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Santa Clara

    -

    Home

    Seton Hall Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    W 93-49

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Yale

    W 80-44

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Michigan

    W 67-65

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Ohio State

    L 79-76

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Cal

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Bethune-Cookman

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Wagner

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Nyack

    -

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Texas

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off: Seton Hall vs. California

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    ja morant grizzlies
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors at Grizzlies

    1 minute ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pistons at Bucks

    1 minute ago
    Oct 25, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) has a conversation with official Dedric Taylor (left) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Timberwolves

    1 minute ago
    bradley beal wizards
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Pelicans

    1 minute ago
    demar-derozan
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls vs. Rockets

    1 minute ago
    Nov 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) guards Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Jazz vs. Thunder

    1 minute ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Tennessee at Missouri in Women's College Volleyball

    1 minute ago
    Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) and forward Kur Kuath (52) react during a time out against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Gonzaga Bulldogs won 87-71. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Houston Baptist at Oklahoma in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Vegas Golden Knights
    NHL

    How to Watch Golden Knights at Predators

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy