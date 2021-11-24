Nov 22, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Myles Cale (22) shoots the ball during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The California Golden Bears (2-3) square off against the No. 21 Seton Hall Pirates (3-1) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Cal vs. Seton Hall

Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Key Stats for Cal vs. Seton Hall

Last year, the 65.4 points per game the Golden Bears averaged were just 4.3 fewer points than the Pirates allowed (69.7).

The Pirates put up just 2.1 more points per game last year (71.3) than the Golden Bears gave up to opponents (69.2).

The Golden Bears shot 43.0% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 43.1% the Pirates allowed to opponents.

The Pirates shot at a 44.1% rate from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points fewer than the 46.4% shooting opponents of the Golden Bears averaged.

Cal Players to Watch

Andre Kelly leads the Golden Bears in scoring and rebounding, putting up 15.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

Joel Brown is Cal's best passer, dishing out 3.2 assists per game while scoring 7.6 PPG.

Grant Anticevich leads the Golden Bears in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jordan Shepherd and Sam Alajiki lead Cal on the defensive end, with Shepherd leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Alajiki in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Sandro Mamukelashvili tallied 17.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season.

Shavar Reynolds averaged 4.2 assists per game while also scoring 7.7 points per contest.

Myles Cale knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest a season ago.

Reynolds averaged 1.8 steals per game, while Ike Obiagu collected 2.9 blocks per contest.

Cal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 UCSD L 80-67 Home 11/13/2021 UNLV L 55-52 Away 11/15/2021 San Diego W 75-70 Home 11/18/2021 Southern Utah W 75-68 Home 11/22/2021 Florida L 80-60 Away 11/24/2021 Seton Hall - Home 11/28/2021 Fresno State - Home 12/2/2021 Oregon State - Home 12/5/2021 Utah - Away 12/8/2021 Idaho State - Home 12/11/2021 Santa Clara - Home

Seton Hall Schedule