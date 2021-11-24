Publish date:
How to Watch Cal vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The California Golden Bears (2-3) square off against the No. 21 Seton Hall Pirates (3-1) on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Cal vs. Seton Hall
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Suncoast Credit Union Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Cal vs. Seton Hall
- Last year, the 65.4 points per game the Golden Bears averaged were just 4.3 fewer points than the Pirates allowed (69.7).
- The Pirates put up just 2.1 more points per game last year (71.3) than the Golden Bears gave up to opponents (69.2).
- The Golden Bears shot 43.0% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 43.1% the Pirates allowed to opponents.
- The Pirates shot at a 44.1% rate from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points fewer than the 46.4% shooting opponents of the Golden Bears averaged.
Cal Players to Watch
- Andre Kelly leads the Golden Bears in scoring and rebounding, putting up 15.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.
- Joel Brown is Cal's best passer, dishing out 3.2 assists per game while scoring 7.6 PPG.
- Grant Anticevich leads the Golden Bears in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Jordan Shepherd and Sam Alajiki lead Cal on the defensive end, with Shepherd leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Alajiki in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Sandro Mamukelashvili tallied 17.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game last season.
- Shavar Reynolds averaged 4.2 assists per game while also scoring 7.7 points per contest.
- Myles Cale knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.7 per contest a season ago.
- Reynolds averaged 1.8 steals per game, while Ike Obiagu collected 2.9 blocks per contest.
Cal Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
UCSD
L 80-67
Home
11/13/2021
UNLV
L 55-52
Away
11/15/2021
San Diego
W 75-70
Home
11/18/2021
Southern Utah
W 75-68
Home
11/22/2021
Florida
L 80-60
Away
11/24/2021
Seton Hall
-
Home
11/28/2021
Fresno State
-
Home
12/2/2021
Oregon State
-
Home
12/5/2021
Utah
-
Away
12/8/2021
Idaho State
-
Home
12/11/2021
Santa Clara
-
Home
Seton Hall Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Fairleigh Dickinson
W 93-49
Home
11/14/2021
Yale
W 80-44
Home
11/16/2021
Michigan
W 67-65
Away
11/22/2021
Ohio State
L 79-76
Home
11/24/2021
Cal
-
Away
11/28/2021
Bethune-Cookman
-
Home
12/1/2021
Wagner
-
Home
12/4/2021
Nyack
-
Home
12/9/2021
Texas
-
Home
12/12/2021
Rutgers
-
Home
How To Watch
November
24
2021
Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off: Seton Hall vs. California
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)